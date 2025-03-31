With More NFL Coaches Entering the ACC, Where Does That Leave Mario Cristobal?
Year three was a success for the Miami Hurricanes and head coach Mario Cristobal, but if you did not notice, the ACC continues to add former NFL head coaches to its ranks.
First, it was Bill Belichick at North Carolina. Today, reports from California state that Stanford is hiring former NFL head coach Frank Reich as its interim head coach.
Miami will host Stanford on Oct. 25, and Cristobal will have to come up with a scheme that foils the mind of the former Indianapolis Colts head coach's team.
That game is not even on the radar of Cristobal right now, who is preparing for the national championship runner-ups in Notre Dame.
However, that brings us to the question: What can Cristobal do to stake his claim as one of the best coaches, not only just in the ACC but in the country?
He has already proved that he will dominate the ACC and eventually the country in recruiting, but the only thing that truly matters is winning. Improving from five to seven and having a 10-win season is a great way to show that the Hurricanes are (almost) back. Moreover, making an appearance in the ACC Championship game would be great alongside their talented new quarterback and defensive coordinator.
Some will say that Miami is back after last season, but they were missing one key element. Their defense. It was why the No. 1 offense in the country, headed by the potential first overall pick in the NFL Draft, Cam Ward, could not shine in a bigger spot like the College Football Playoff. The old saying is true. Defense wins championships. Now that Cristobal has installed a new look for the future of that side of the ball, there could be a feeling in South Florida that hasn't been felt in some time.
This year, Cristobal will put his claim in as one of the best coaches in the country. He is a consensus top 20 coach but one of the best means top 10 and nearly being top five. There is no better year to do it with the number of new faces that have entered the ACC in the coaching ranks.