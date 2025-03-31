All Hurricanes

With More NFL Coaches Entering the ACC, Where Does That Leave Mario Cristobal?

The ACC has started to look like the NFL with the number of head coaches entering the fray, the latest being Frank Reich to Stanford, but Mario Cristobal still holds strong to the Miami Hurricanes as he tries to lead them to the future.

Justice Sandle

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier, left shakes hands with Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal after the Hurricanes defeated the Gators during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes. The Hurricanes defeated the Gators 41-17. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier, left shakes hands with Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal after the Hurricanes defeated the Gators during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes. The Hurricanes defeated the Gators 41-17. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Year three was a success for the Miami Hurricanes and head coach Mario Cristobal, but if you did not notice, the ACC continues to add former NFL head coaches to its ranks.

First, it was Bill Belichick at North Carolina. Today, reports from California state that Stanford is hiring former NFL head coach Frank Reich as its interim head coach.

Miami will host Stanford on Oct. 25, and Cristobal will have to come up with a scheme that foils the mind of the former Indianapolis Colts head coach's team.

That game is not even on the radar of Cristobal right now, who is preparing for the national championship runner-ups in Notre Dame.

However, that brings us to the question: What can Cristobal do to stake his claim as one of the best coaches, not only just in the ACC but in the country?

He has already proved that he will dominate the ACC and eventually the country in recruiting, but the only thing that truly matters is winning. Improving from five to seven and having a 10-win season is a great way to show that the Hurricanes are (almost) back. Moreover, making an appearance in the ACC Championship game would be great alongside their talented new quarterback and defensive coordinator.

Some will say that Miami is back after last season, but they were missing one key element. Their defense. It was why the No. 1 offense in the country, headed by the potential first overall pick in the NFL Draft, Cam Ward, could not shine in a bigger spot like the College Football Playoff. The old saying is true. Defense wins championships. Now that Cristobal has installed a new look for the future of that side of the ball, there could be a feeling in South Florida that hasn't been felt in some time.

This year, Cristobal will put his claim in as one of the best coaches in the country. He is a consensus top 20 coach but one of the best means top 10 and nearly being top five. There is no better year to do it with the number of new faces that have entered the ACC in the coaching ranks.

Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.