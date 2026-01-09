Michigan loses former five-star to the transfer portal

Once Michigan retained both Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague after both offensive linemen entered the transfer portal, there were fewer spots open for five-star freshman Ty Haywood. Fellow linemen Andrew Babalola, Blake Frazier, and Evan Link all announced they were returning to Ann Arbor, and Hayood has decided to leave Michigan after one season with the program.

Michigan blue-chip freshman offensive tackle Ty Haywood is entering the transfer portal, his agency @TeamIFA tells @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, who is repped by @blakebaratz, ranked as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/DDTb8Du86c — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 8, 2026

Haywood was ranked as a five-star recruit in the 2025 cycle. He was a Composite five-star for a while, but once he de-committed from Alabama and chose to come to Michigan, he ended the cycle as a Composite four-star, while maintaining a five-star ranking by ESPN.

Haywood saw playing time in three games this season, and will have four years of eligibility remaining to use at his next college.

Losing the 6-foot-5, 316-pound Texas native is a big loss for the Wolverines. While Haywood is raw and has little experience, it was his potential that hurts to lose. Haywood and Babalola were the future tackles who were expected to start on the line together, but Michigan was able to retain just Babalola moving forward.

The O-line should be fine though

Losing a talent like Haywood stings, but Michigan has a lot of young players on the line. The Wolverines' line will have the potential to be full of redshirt freshmen and sophomores in 2026, with the possibility of having the same offensive line for the next couple of seasons.

Attrition is normal in today's college football landscape -- especially in a coaching search. But for Michigan to salvage the line as it has speaks volumes of the coaching staff. New offensive line coach Jim Harding is regarded as one of the best in the nation and he has been able to develop linemen at a fast rate.

Again, losing Haywood stings, but Michigan will be just fine. Plus, the Wolverines will be bringing in high four-star lineman, Malaki Lee, into the fold soon, as a true freshman.