2 Role Players Michigan Basketball Will Lean on in 2026-27

Despite potentially losing all of its big men from this past season, Michigan is building toward another championship season heading into the 2026-27 season. The Wolverines are set to return star guards Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney to lead the team, along with adding three transfer big men, including one of the top transfers on the market, center Moustapha Thiam.

But, as we saw this past year, Michigan needed its role players to make the run it did. Roddy Gayle Jr., Will Tschetter, and Nimari Burnett all played big roles, while none were 'stars', they all played a hand in the Wolverines winning the title.

We essentially know who the starters are likely going to be, but there are a pair of returners who will play bigger roles for Michigan next season, and that's Oscar Goodman and Ricky Liburd.

Goodman wrapped up his redshirt freshman season and he appeared in 16 games off the bench. He scored his season high against Penn State with six, but heading into his third year with the team, he has been compared to the versatility of Yaxel Lendeborg, who can play multiple positions.

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The New Zealand product can play three different positions and assistant coach Drew Williamson recently spoke on 'Defend the Block' about Goodman and his outlook.

"He'll be a really good player for us," said Williamson. "He's versatile. If you have a big guy on him, he's fast enough and able to finish around the basket good enough to get by the big guys. But he's also enough size to where if you put a smaller guy on him, you can put him in the post and kind of use him at the elbow.

"I think his uniqueness and his versatility would be something that fans and everybody will be appreciative of. His biggest jump has been his learning curve and being able to pick up different positions."

Ricky Liburd goes from RS season to a pivotal role

The 6'4" wing didn't appear in any games for Michigan this past season, but he's ready to make an impact next year, and head coach Dusty May has said to expect Liburd to play next year. Drew Williamson said he would compare Liburd to Nimari Burnett with his shooting ability and high IQ on the court.

Liburd has already received heavy praise and could fight for the starting '3' spot next season.

"Being coachable, being able to make those adjustments is something that'll help him on the court," Williamson said of Liburd.

"I also think that his ability to shoot the ball, his athleticism, and then defensively, I think he's going to be a really, really, really good defender for us, being able to defend multiple positions because of his size, his athleticism, and his quickness. We're excited about Ricky for sure."