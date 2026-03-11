Michigan Freshman Ricky Liburd Shares how he will Impact Wolverines Next Season

Ricky Liburd was a late addition to Michigan's team heading into the 2025-26 season. The Fort Lauderdale (FL) prospect de-committed from Coastal Carolina in May and committed to the Wolverines in May before signing in June.

Liburd signed as a three-star prospect. He was ranked as the No. 328 player in the nation and is redshirting this season.

Appearing on 'The Lab' presented by Champ Media, Liburd spoke on what he's learned so far under coach Dusty May and one of the top teams in the nation.

"Well, I'm just learning a lot," Riburd said of this season. "I'm in the best situation possible right now, so I'm just trying to take everything in and learn from the players next to me, from the coaching staff and from the atmosphere of the games. That was really good to get used to and experience this year so I could be ready for it next year.

While Liburd isn't seeing playing time right now, he's still a big part of the team. Like most sports, there is a scout team that Michigan utilizes. Liburd said he is typically utilized as one of the opposing team's best players.

"Yeah, I just, I'm usually like one of the top players on the other team," Liburd said of the scout team. "And, you know, it gives me like a new perspective on like other teams and what they try to do. Really just helps with the knowledge of the game to figure out what other teams are doing and what helps other teams, and what other players are doing, and try to add that to my game also."

Fans are excited about what this team might do when the NCAA Tournament happens, but Liburd is looking to make an impact on the court next season for the Maize and Blue. What does he bring to the table? Look forward to his defensive abilities.

"I'm an athletic wing," said Liburd. "I can be a 3 and D but I can slash also and you know, I just do all the dirty work. I rebound. I play defense. I love defense and you know, I just try to get steals, draw charges, like all that stuff."

Michigan trying to make a Final Four push

While Liburd is excited to hit the court next season for Michigan, the Wolverines are currently trying to make it through the tournament(s) unscathed. After a 29-2 regular-season record, Michigan has the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten and a shot at the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Liburd talked about how his team fights through the adversity.

"I'm just excited for how we like push through adversity," Liburd said. "I feel like we do a great job not hanging our heads down when stuff is not going right for us. And we just like push through no matter who we play. Like we do a great job, like making sure that we find a way to win."