Michigan fell to 3-2 on Saturday night after the Wolverines lost to Villanova on the road, 79-73. While Michigan had to leave the friendly confines of Ann Arbor, the Wolverines were expected to win this game. Mostly because Villanova hasn't looked great against the better competition it had faced.

The Wildcats had won all three of their buy-games but lost to both Pitt and Notre Dame. Neither of those programs has been good in recent seasons, and if Michigan was hoping to maintain the championship mantra in 2026, the Wolverines wanted to win this game.

But Michigan lost and now Mike Boynton Jr. will head to Las Vegas looking for some answers as the Wolverines will play in the Players Era. In the meantime, here are our studs and duds from the Wolverines' loss.

Stud: Trey McKenney

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Michigan shot the three-ball poorly in this one, which was something we were worried about going into the season. The Wolverines made just 7-of-31 three-pointers in the game and Trey McKenney hit five of his 12 shots from deep.

Making five of Michigan's seven deep shots, McKenney led the team in scoring, with 22 points. He also grabbed six rebounds, but McKenney found himself in foul trouble, which could've affected the Wolverines in the end. He had four fouls in the game and had to take on more of a role late when Elliot Cadeau fouled out of the game.

McKenney has been hot and cold this season, but it was nice to see him settle in, despite the Wolverines losing the game.

Dud: Elliot Cadeau

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It's been tough going for Elliot Cadeau this season. After the Wolverines lost their big three, Michigan needed both Cadeau and McKenney to step into the scoring threats of the team. McKenney has been streaky, but he's finding ways to scores, Cadeau, on the other hand, is now averaging 10 points. He is also shooting 22% from three.

On Saturday, he was 0-for-4 from three and fouled out while scoring 11 points. Cadeau got hot toward the end of the second half, blowing by the Villanova defenders for layups, but he waited too long to drive. He was set on forcing jumpers and taking a backseat.

Cadeau had five assists in the game, but that was offset with his five turnovers. It was certainly a game for Cadeau to forget.

Stud: Roddy Gayle Jr.

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There were three Wolverines in double figures in the game and Roddy Gayle Jr. was the third. He was behind McKenney, scoring 15 points. Like most of the Wolverines, Gayle Jr. shot the ball poorly from deep. He missed all three of his shots from behind the arc, but he made the most of his other opportunities.

He shot 7-of-12 from the field, which means he missed just two shots that weren't from deep. He also grabbed seven rebounds, which was the second-most on the team. The big issue for Gayle Jr. was the fact that he tied Cadeau with five turnovers. That part wasn't good, but he made an impact nonetheless.

Dud: Quinn Costello

Quinn Costello has been a walking bucket for Michigan off the bench. Costello is usually good for at least a few threes per game, but Saturday was Costello's worst game as a Wolverine. The true freshman scored five points in the game and shot 1-for-6 from deep.

He did grab five rebounds, but most of Costello's game comes from the perimeter. If his shot isn't falling, he's not going to do much for the Wolverines' offense. He's not going to have a bad night every night and Michigan hopes that it was just a one-off heading to Vegas.

Dud: Moustapha Thiam

We had wondered how Moustapha Thiam was going to handle Villanova's 7'3" center Luigi

Suigo, and the Villanova front court had the better end of the deal against the Wolverines' bigs.

Moustapha Thiam had four blocks, which was great. But he was an offensive liability, making just two of his seven shots. He also had four fouls in the game and was among the Wolverines who were in foul trouble. The same goes for his counterpart JP Estrella, who had four fouls.

Thiam finished the game with seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.

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