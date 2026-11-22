While the unranked Michigan Wolverines football team was pulling off an overtime upset over No. 4 UCLA, men’s hoops was in Philadelphia taking on Villanova.

The No. 18 Michigan basketball team fell to unranked Villanova 79-73. Sophomore guard Trey McKenney led the Wolverines with a team-high 22 points.

Nov 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) drives against Villanova Wildcats guard Elijah Crawford (1) during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are three takeaways from tonight’s game.

Sluggish First Half

The Wolverines trailed by five (34-29) heading into the break and it was a sloppy first half of this game.

Michigan did start strong, going up 14-6 just over four minutes into the game, but from that point on, it wasn’t great. Only scoring 15 points in the final 15 minutes of the opening half, the offense was not in a good spot.

Turnover problems also popped up, ending the opening half with 10 turnovers, while Villanova only had two. That stat directly impacted why the Maize and Blue went behind. Elliot Cadeau was responsible for four of those 10 turnovers.

Along with those turnovers, star PG Cadeau shot 0-for-6 in the first 20 minutes and only had one point.

Nov 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) drives past Villanova Wildcats guard Elijah Crawford (1) during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cadeau’s struggles continued into the second half, but got it together late, finishing the game with 11 points. He didn’t score a field goal until five minutes remained in the game.

No Estrella Hurt UofM

Michigan’s best big man, J.P. Estrella, picked up his fourth foul of the game almost immediately in the second half.

Nov 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward J.P. Estrella (13) shoots against the Villanova Wildcats during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats then basically took the game over for a large portion of the ensuing 10 minutes, growing their lead to 17 with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Estrella makes a huge impact on the game; heading into the contest, he was second on the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game. However, his impact on the glass and energy he brings might be just as important, if not more important, for this team and it showed.

Should’ve Found Ways to Get it to McKenney

With Cadeau struggling and Estrella on the bench for the first part of the second half, Michigan didn’t seem to try and get McKenney good looks.

As mentioned, McKenney led the squad in scoring on the night. But in the second half, he didn’t have a play drawn up for him until there were 10 minutes remaining. It was a three-point shot, which he hit.

Nov 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) shoots against the Villanova Wildcats during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first 10 minutes of the second half, the shots he took were ones he had to try to force or create off the dribble.

You would think, given the scenario, Michigan would’ve found ways to get him the ball more.

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