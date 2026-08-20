3 Michigan Basketball Players Who are Impacted by Signing of Kenny Noland

Michigan had two roster spots open and with the new 5-for-5 rule passing, the 2022 recruiting class was allowed to gain an extra year of eligibility. The Wolverines made their first move by signing Columbia fifth-year senior Kenny Noland.

Noland comes to Michigan as a veteran starter and someone who can facilitate the offense. Last season, in 33 minutes per game, he averaged 17.1 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds. Noland started every game for Columbia and was with the team for all four seasons.

Coming to Michigan, Noland will likely slot in as the backup point guard to Elliot Cadeau. The Wolverines were searching for a backup ball handler following L.J. Cason entering the transfer portal. With Noland in the fold, here are three players who are impacted.

Joseph Hartman

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Once Cason left for Miami, I bumped Hartman into the rotation. However, with the addition of Noland, Hartman won't be forced into action in his first season of college basketball. Michigan can still play Hartman at times with the new 5-for-5 rule, but he won't be a staple in the rotation.

The 6'6" guard was a top-100 prospect and what gave him the edge was his ability to pass the ball and make plays for his teammates.

"Joseph's is a floor general," Dusty May said after signing Hartman. "He plays with great command and confidence, and his voice carries through the team. He's a strong decision-maker who understands tempo, spacing and how to put teammates in successful positions. He combines toughness with feel. He's not afraid to make the extra pass or take a big shot when it matters."

While fans should still see Hartman at times, he will likely be bumped out of the rotation, barring any injuries.

Malachi Brown

The 6'5" wing was already up against it to find meaningful playing time this season, and with the addition of Noland, Brown won't see too many minutes on the court this year. Again, we all have to remember today's college basketball.

There are no more redshirts, so players can play as many, or as little games and they will still have five years to play. So Mike Boynton Jr. will be able to play Brown during blow-out minutes to give him an opportunity, but barring injuries, he won't see substantial playing time this season.

Ricky Liburd

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Ricky Liburd is going to play a lot of minutes this season, so that won't be impacted by Noland's signing. However, I had Liburd as my sixth man prior to the Columbia guard coming to Ann Arbor, so he will be bumped down a slot.

The other area that impacts Liburd is that while Noland will be Elliot Cadeau's primary backup, there will likely be situations where Mike Boynton Jr. has Cadeau, Trey McKenney, and Noland all on the court together. Where Liburd would've likely had a spot there, spelling Brandon McCoy Jr.

The impact on Liburd isn't as massive as Hartman, or even Brown for that matter, but Liburd's minutes might get cut a few with the addition of Noland.