Michigan Basketball Scores Key Transfer Commitment

Roster building never stops in the new era of college basketball, and new head coach Mike Boynton Jr. continues to reload his roster as Michigan seeks to defend its title.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Michigan has landed Columbia transfer Kenny Noland for the 2026 season.

Who is he and what does that mean for the roster?

BREAKING: Columbia transfer guard Kenny Noland has signed with Michigan, @PeteNakos reports〽️



Noland averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season. https://t.co/SlnmZMtMil https://t.co/SOzNt8afei pic.twitter.com/hULfiG5Egv — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) August 19, 2026

Who is Kenny Noland

Noland is a 6-foot-2 guard from North Carolina who has one season of eligibility remaining. He will likely be Michigan’s backup point guard after the departure of LJ Cason in the offseason.

Noland was the leader of Columbia’s basketball team both on the court and off. He was the team leader in three-point shooting, free throws made, and minutes. He averaged 17.1 points-per-game in his final year on campus.

Now, he’ll get a chance to play behind Elliot Cadeau with a chance to make a run at another national championship as the 14th player on Michigan’s roster.

He can add some scoring punch to the bench, and has shown the ability to be a multi-dimensional player. He recorded the first double-double of his career with a 28-point, 11 rebound outburst against Dartmouth in January.

His scoring chops and ability to command the floor is something that will allow Michigan to use deeper rotations in the backcourt with Cadeau and Trey McKinney who are both returning to the Wolverines this season.

What about Roddy Gayle?

In the new age of college basketball, exhausted eligibility does not mean much, and as of last week Michigan was still looking into reacquiring a key member of its 2025 championship team.

Roddy Gayle is still looking for a place to play when basketball season opens up, and new head coach Mike Boynton Jr. noted that it’s something they are monitoring.

“I think all of it’s kind of a hurdle, just the fact that he’s technically exhausted his eligibility first,” Boynton said earlier in the offseason. “In his mind, there’s not even really a thought of it, so you operate with the information you have at the time. In fairness to the kid, if he had known that and wanted to come back, maybe he would’ve considered that before playing in Summer League. But that wasn’t the information at the time, and I would hope that if the rules are changed, they would say, ‘He didn’t do anything wrong per se — this wasn’t an option, and now it is.’

“We’ll monitor it, and if it’s an option, we’ll certainly explore it.”

If Gayle is able to join Noland, Michigan’s depth chart is suddenly very deep and talented in the backcourt. The goal will still be to ride through its front court as they did a season ago as Boynton is trying to replicate what worked well for Dusty May’s team a season ago.

Former #Michigan starter Davis Warren was named the new starting QB for Stanford.



Which made me think, what about the other former Wolverine QBs?



Three former Michigan QBs are set to start in 2026 with their new team, while one lost the battle, and two more are in limbo.… pic.twitter.com/4qAiPEe27B — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 19, 2026