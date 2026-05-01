3 Players Michigan Basketball Should Still Target to Fill 2026-27 Roster

Michigan's roster is coming together in hopes of competing for another national title. While the Wolverines continue to fill their roster, Michigan has to wait on decisions from a trio of players who entered their names into the 2026 NBA Draft.

Both Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara might be out the door as Michigan looks to replace them, but point guard Elliot Cadeau is expected to be back in Ann Arbor next season playing alongside Trey McKenney.

Before we look at more players Michigan could target, let's take a look at how the Wolverines' current roster is shaping up. For the sake of argument, I'm going to include Cadeau, since he will likely be back.

Guards Wings Bigs Elliot Cadeau Ricky Liburd Moustapha Thiam Trey McKenney Oscar Goodman J.P. Estrella Brandon McCoy Jr. Malachi Brown Jalen Reed Joseph Hartman Lincoln Crosby (Injured) Quinn Costello LJ. Cason (Injured) Marcus Moller

With both Cason and Crosby being injured — not playing in 2026-27 — Michigan has three open roster spots that could be filled. The Wolverines would love for one of those to be filled by Morez Johnson Jr., but we wouldn't hold our breath on that.

Let's take a look some players Michigan could target in the portal.

Paul McNeil Jr. — 6'6" wing from NC State

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It appears Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris is on his way to Tennessee, which means both Michigan and North Carolina are missing out on one of the top transfers on the market.

If Harris is no longer an option, Michigan could target the next best thing. The 6'6" wing out of NC State is the second-ranked shooting guard by On3 left on the market and has two years of eligibility remaining. He has played two seasons with the Wolf Pack and McNeil could head back to NC State, but Michigan would be an interesting option.

McNeil started 32 games for NC State this season and averaged over 13 points per game. He shot 42% from three, which would be a great fit at the '3' next to Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney. McNeil averaged 3.6 rebounds, and he averaged less than an assist per game, so that would likely need to improve under Dusty May.

Ty Rodgers — 6'6" wing from Illinois

Ty Rodgers, who is from Saginaw, Michigan, has been with Illinois for four seasons, but he hasn't played the last two. He took a redshirt season in 2024-25, and then had to sit out this season due to knee surgery.

However, in 2023-24, Rodgers started all 38 games for Illinois. He wasn't a big scorer, but played good defense and fit the Illini well. The 6'6", 210-pound wing averaged 6.2 points and 5.3 rebounds during his sophomore year. He shot 52.7% from the field and didn't attempt a three. Rodgers played all 33 games as a true freshman for Illinois.

A Rodgers addition would likely provide a good depth piece off the bench. Brandon McCoy Jr. could start at the '3' and then Rodgers could come off the bench to give reliable minutes.

Sir Mohammed — 6'6" wing from Notre Dame

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Sir Mohammed was a top-70 ranked player two years ago and Michigan was recruiting him. But he opted to head to Notre Dame, where he spent the last two seasons. With two years of eligibility remaining, Mohammed would bring high upside to Ann Arbor.

The athletic 6'6" wing played in 31 games for Notre Dame this season and started five of them. He is able to put his head down and drive to the basket. Mohammed averaged 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists this season. He shot a career-high 42% from the field, and saw his three-point shot increase to nearly 29%.

Mohammed hasn't lived up to his four-star billing when he committed to Notre Dame, but if any coach can get the best out of a player, it's Dusty May.