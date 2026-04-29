Dusty May Provides Update on New Michigan Deal That Has Yet to Be Signed

After taking Michigan to the Sweet 16 in his first season in Ann Arbor, and then following it up with a national championship in 2025-26 — Dusty May has Michigan at the pinnacle of college basketball. Warde Manuel announced back on April 11 that he and May had agreed on a new deal to keep May as the face of the program for years to come. The reported deal was for five years.

Following the parting of ways with Hubert Davis, North Carolina appeared to make a full-court press in efforts to land May, but May had said multiple times that he was happy in Ann Arbor and didn't plan on going anywhere.

Update on the contract

For the first time since winning the national title, Dusty May had a media availability on Wednesday morning and he was asked about his new deal. According to May, the deal hasn't been signed yet — there are still I's to dot and T's to cross. But May isn't second-guessing anything and will sign the deal when it's ready.

"I haven't signed," May said on Wednesday. "Warde and I agreed to the terms and the structure. And then after that, there's still some I's to dot and T's to cross. And I think anyone that's ever dealt with attorneys know that it's not as if you're making a red line change and it's turned back. And same thing with agents and attorneys on the other side.

"So yeah, Warde and I have agreed to terms just like last year. I think we ended up signing it in July. I don't know when this will get signed. I think it's whenever things get turned back. But yeah, we've agreed to the terms. There's no second guessing or second thoughts. It's my mind, the handshake, it was done on the handshake."

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May set to contend once again in 2026-27

May told the media that winning the national title still hasn't really sunk in quite yet. That's because hours after beating UConn, the transfer portal cycle opened. May had to put on his recruiting hat and begin the process of competing for the 2026-27 season.

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May has signed six freshmen from the 2026 class, having one of the top classes in the country. He has also landed three transfer big men, one of which was a top-10 transfer.

Michigan returns both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney to give the Wolverines one of the best backcourts in college basketball next season. May believes he has another roster that can contend for another national title.