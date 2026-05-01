Michigan’s Chances to Retain Aday Mara, Morez Johnson, Elliot Cadeau

After signing three transfer big men and adding six freshmen to the squad, Michigan's 2026-27 roster is coming together. But the Wolverines still technically have three roster spots open since both L.J. Cason and Lincoln Crosby will be taking a redshirt season due to injuries.

Before Michigan can go diving into the transfer portal, the Wolverines are still waiting for word on a trio of players who have entered their names into the 2026 NBA Draft. Big men Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr., along with starting point guard Elliot Cadeau. All three have maintained their collegiate eligibility while testing the draft waters.

The Combine will take place from May 10-17, then a 10-day window will open when players have to make a firm decision.

Let's predict the chances of Michigan retaining any of the three players.

Point guard Elliot Cadeau

Let's start with the most obvious returnee. Cadeau had agreed to terms with Michigan on a new deal to return prior to announcing his intention to enter the draft. As of now, the plan for Cadeau is to treat the process by gaining intel on what he needs to improve on for next season in Ann Arbor.

Cadeau has one year of eligibility remaining and he saw major improvements in one season under Dusty May. Cadeau was named the Most Outstanding Player from the win over UConn, and his three-point shot took a rise as Michigan allowed Cadeau to gain confidence and play freely.

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There is always a chance of Cadeau shining in the Combine and receiving a higher draft grade than anticipated. But as of now, it's safe to assume Michigan will get Cadeau back and feature a backcourt of Trey McKenney and Cadeau.

Chances of return to Michigan: 95%

Forward Morez Johnson Jr.

When the offseason first began, the expectation was more like Elliot Cadeau's path. Johnson Jr. was always expected to enter the draft, but the chances seemed high that he would go through the process and then return to Michigan in hopes of parlaying another year into a lottery selection.

But with the Wolverines' transfer portal moves, it's starting to seem more likely Johnon Jr. might stay in the NBA. It wasn't shocking to see Michigan go land either Moustapha Thiam or J.P. Estrella, but the Jalen Reed addition raised some eyebrows.

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Johnson Jr. still could return to Michigan, and it's not out of the question, but I believe he's looking toward the NBA. However, Dusty May would love to make four big men work next season if that meant Johnson Jr. returning. He has been working out with incoming freshman Brandon McCoy Jr., which could mean something, too.

Chances of return to Michigan: 45%

Center Aday Mara

Let's face it, Michigan didn't go land the 7'2" transfer from Cincinnati to sit the bench. It is interesting that Aday Mara entered the 2026 NBA Draft, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, so part of him had to of been thinking about returning to Ann Arbor.

But Mara's draft stock won't get any higher. He is being mocked as a fringe lottery pick, and with just another year of eligibility, Mara isn't getting any younger. He worked on expanding his game, and becoming more of a complete player. He hit some threes for Michigan, was able to dish the ball, and was a great shot blocker.

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An NBA team will look to use him to bolster its defense next season. There is always a chance, but don't hold your breath on Mara returning to Ann Arbor.

Chances of return to Michigan: 10%