3 questions facing Michigan basketball heading into first exhibition game
The 7th-ranked Michigan Wolverines hit the court for the first time in men's hoops in the 2025-26 campaign on Friday night for their first of two exhibition games at 6 p.m. EST on BIG+ as the Maize and Blue take on Cincinnati.
With several new parts and what seems like a great amount of potential, many fans are eager to get a first look at Dusty May's team when they take on the Bearcats.
Here are three questions facing the Wolverines heading into the matchup.
How will Michigan use transfer forward Yaxel Lendeborg?
May's team will have the tall task of replacing one of college basketball's most talented and productive frontcourts from the 2024-25 season in Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin.
UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg, who averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists and was the AAC Player of the Year last season, comes in at the power forward spot after opting to not enter the NBA Draft and finish out his college career in Ann Arbor.
Wolf, who averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game with the Maize and Blue, became the focal point of May's offense as a ball handler, a passer and a scorer as his playmaking ability was put on full display in all capacities and led to him becoming a first round pick in the NBA Draft.
Lendeborg comes to Michigan with similar skillsets in terms of what he can do with the ball, the different ways he can score and how he gets his teammates involved. With the Bulls, most of their offensive sets ran through Lendeborg, and their efficiency as a team was highly dependent on his involvement.
With Lendeborg's playmaking ability and a frontcourt partner that includes Illinois transfer Morez Johnson Jr., who plays above the rim, it wouldn't be a surprise to see May use the UAB transfer in a similar manner in which he used Wolf.
The question will be how quickly Lendeborg can adapt to the offense and those around him, and if he is going to be a primary ball handler, what that looks like for North Carolina point guard transfer Elliot Cadeau. For Michigan to take the next step on offense this season, it must cut down on its turnover rate, so it will be interesting to see how the pieces come together as the season wears on.
Can Roddy Gayle Jr. carry the momentum he gained at end of last year to this season?
Roddy Gayle Jr. transferred to the Wolverines from Ohio State last season, and for the majority of the season, it was a tough transition for Gayle as he struggled on the offensive end.
However, Gayle remained a strong presence on the defensive end of the floor, and toward the end of the year he found his footing on offense and played a huge part in the Wolverines' run in the Big Ten Tournament and into the Sweet 16.
Now a senior and being a year into May's system, Gayle could be ready to take a jump with his overall contributions, especially with the talent around him that could open up space for him off the ball to slash to the basket and do what he does best.
Gayle averaged 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season and shot just 23% from the three-point line, but Gayle has shown an ability to hit the outside shot at a higher clip in the past. But even if his shot isn't falling, the Wolverines probably won't need Gayle to be a shooter. If he can score efficiently off the dribble in the paint and continue to be a force on defense, that will be enough for this team.
How will true freshman Trey McKenney look?
One of the fun parts about exhibition games is there are usually extended minutes available for the underclassmen who are trying to show out to prove they can be effective and trusted to see minutes once the lights turn brighter.
Trey McKenney, a true freshman guard from Orchard Lake St. Mary's, will take the Crisler Center floor in a game setting for the first time on Friday night.
Like any true freshman, McKenney will have a learning curve to go through, but he will have time to do that considering the Wolverines' overall depth on this roster. Still, if McKenney shows out in some of the early games, his role could certainly grow to one where he is playing important minutes in big games for the Wolverines as the season wears on.
Either way, it will be fun for Michigan fans to be able to see the in-stater, who averaged 23.8 points and 10.2 rebounds during his senior year of high school, suit up for the Maize and Blue.