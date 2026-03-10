Michigan Cashes in With Several Major Big Ten Basketball Awards
When you go 29-2, win the Big Ten outright by four games, and have three potetial NBA draft picks — you're likely going to earn some awards at the end of the season.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference released its end of the season awards and Michigan cashed in.
Coaches Selection
First Team:
- F Yaxel Lendeborg
Third Team:
- F Morez Johnson Jr.
- C Aday Mara
All-Freshman Team:
- G Trey McKenney
All-Defensive Team:
- F Morez Johnson Jr.
- F Yaxel Lendeborg
- C Aday Mara
- Player of the Year: Yaxel Lendeborg
- Defensive Player of the Year: Aday Mara
Media Selections
First Team:
- F Yaxel Lendeborg
Second Team:
- F Morez Johnson Jr.
Third Team:
- C Aday Mara
Honorable Mention:
- G Elliot Cadeau
- Player of the Year: Yaxel Lendeborg
- Coach of the Year: Dusty May
More on the award winners
While Coach May was named the Media's Coach of the Year, it was Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg who was selected as the Coaches' Coach of the Year.
