Michigan Cashes in With Several Major Big Ten Basketball Awards

When you go 29-2, win the Big Ten outright by four games, and have three potetial NBA draft picks — you're likely going to earn some awards at the end of the season.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference released its end of the season awards and Michigan cashed in.

Coaches Selection

First Team:

F Yaxel Lendeborg

Third Team:

F Morez Johnson Jr.

C Aday Mara

All-Freshman Team:

G Trey McKenney

All-Defensive Team:

F Morez Johnson Jr.

F Yaxel Lendeborg

C Aday Mara

Player of the Year : Yaxel Lendeborg

: Yaxel Lendeborg Defensive Player of the Year: Aday Mara

Media Selections

First Team:

F Yaxel Lendeborg

Second Team:

F Morez Johnson Jr.

Third Team:

C Aday Mara

Honorable Mention:

G Elliot Cadeau

Player of the Year: Yaxel Lendeborg

Yaxel Lendeborg Coach of the Year: Dusty May

More on the award winners

While Coach May was named the Media's Coach of the Year, it was Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg who was selected as the Coaches' Coach of the Year.