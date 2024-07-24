42 Michigan athletes to compete in 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to take place starting on Friday. It will be held from July 26 through August 11. There will be quite a few former and current Michigan athletes competing in the Paris Olympics.
According to the recent press release, there are 42 athletes competing with ties with the University of Michigan. There are 11 athletes who competed with the Wolverines in 2023-24.
The University of Michigan will be well represented starting on Friday.
You can read the entire press release below:
As of July 15, 42 athletes with ties to the University of Michigan will compete in the Summer Olympics in Paris, France. The list includes 11 individuals who competed for the Wolverines in 2023-24: Fred Richard (men's gymnastics), Paul Juda (men's gymnastics), Lais Najjar (men's gymnastics), Savannah Sutherland (women's track), Dubem Amene (men's track), Austin Gomez (wrestling), Yousuf Al-Matrooshi (men's swimming), Eitan Ben-Shitrit (men's swimming), Gal Groumi (men's swimming), Stephanie Balduccini (women's swimming) and Natalie Kan (women's swimming), along with a trio of incoming freshmen in Syla Swords (women's basketball), Jon Jontvedt (men's swimming) and Lorne Wigginton (men's swimming).
The 42 athletes represent 22 Olympic teams: United States (8), Canada (8), Australia (2), Brazil (2), Germany (2), Hong Kong (2), Israel (2), Serbia (2), Austria (1), Bulgaria (1), Great Britain (1), Malaysia (1), Mexico (1), Nigeria (1), Norway (1), Puerto Rico (1), Romania (1), San Marino (1), Singapore (1), South Africa (1), Syria (1) and United Arab Emirates (1).
Also on official delegations as coaches in Paris are eight current Wolverine coaches, highlighted by a trio of head coaches in wrestling head coach Sean Bormet, volleyball head coach Erin Virtue and men's gymnastics head coach Yuan Xiao.
The Paralympics will begin at the end of August and will feature Chuck Aoki, a community access navigator with U-M Adaptive Sports and Fitness, in U.S. Wheelchair Rugby. Sam Grewe, a third-year U-M medical school student, and Leo Merle, a 2024 U-M School of Dentistry will compete for the U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Team.
Men's Basketball
Franz Wagner, Germany, U-M letterwinner (2020-21)
Moritz Wagner, Germany, U-M letterwinner (2016-18)
Women's Basketball
Syla Swords, Canada, Incoming U-M freshman (2024)
Cycling
Mike Woods, Canada, U-M track (2005-06)/cross country (2004-07) letterwinner
Field Hockey
Abby Tamer, USA, U-M letterwinner (2021-present)
Women's Golf
Ashley Lau, Malaysia, U-M letterwinner (2019-23)
Men's Gymnastics
Lais Najjar, Syria, U-M letterwinner (2022-present)
Kevin Penev, Bulgaria, U-M letterwinner (2019)
Fred Richard, USA, U-M letterwinner (2023-present)
Paul Juda, USA, U-M letterwinner (2020-24)
Sam Mikulak, USA (assistant coach), U-M letterwinner (2011-14)
Syque Caesar, USA (assistant coach), U-M letterwinner (2009, '11-14)
Yuan Xiao, USA (assistant coach), U-M head coach (2021-present), assistant coach (2006-21)
Jordan Gaarenstroom, USA (assistant coach), U-M letterwinner (2011-14), assistant coach (2019-present)
Juha Tanskanen, Syria (assistant coach), U-M assistant coach (2022-present)
Women's Rowing
Abigail (Abby) Dent, Canada, U-M senior, letterwinner (2021-present)
Paige Badenhorst, South Africa, U-M letterwinner (2018-2021)
Women's Rugby
Alena Olsen, USA, U-M graduate (2018)
Women's Soccer
Jayde Riviere, Canada, U-M letterwinner (2019-22)
Shelina Zadorsky, Canada (traveling alternate), U-M letterwinner (2010-13)
Men's Swimming
Nikola Acin, Serbia, U-M letterwinner (2023)
Yousuf Al-Matrooshi, United Arab Emirates, U-M sophomore, letterwinner (2023-present)
Felix Auböck, Austria (freestyle distance), U-M letterwinner (2017-20)
Eitan Ben-Shitrit, Israel, U-M junior, letterwinner (2023-present)
Gal Groumi, Israel, U-M junior, letterwinner (2022-present)
Jon Jontvedt, Norway, U-M incoming freshman (2024)
Eduardo Moraes, Brazil, U-M letterwinner (2023)
Charlie Swanson, USA, U-M letterwinner (2017-20)
Lorne Wigginton, Canada, Incoming U-M freshman (2024)
Women's Swimming
Stephanie Balduccini, Brazil, U-M freshman, letterwinner (2024-present)
Rebecca Diaconescu, Romania, Incoming U-M freshman (2024)
Siobhán Haughey, Hong Kong, U-M letterwinner (2016-19)
Natalie Kan, Hong Kong, U-M junior, letterwinner (2022-present)
Maggie MacNeil, Canada, U-M letterwinner (2019-22)
Letitia Sim, Singapore, U-M junior, letterwinner (2022-23; Olympic redshirt in 2024)
Men's Track
Dubem Amene, Nigeria (4x400 relay), U-M senior, letterwinner (2021-24)
Ben Flanagan, Canada (5,000m run), U-M track (2015-18)/XC (2013-15, '17) letterwinner
Ayden Owens-Delerme, Puerto Rico (decathlon), U-M letterwinner (2019-21)
Women's Track
Savannah Sutherland, Canada (400m hurdles, 4x400 relay), U-M junior, letterwinner (2022-present)
Cindy (Ofili) Sember, Great Britain (100m hurdles), U-M letterwinner (2013-16)
Steven Rajewsky, Canada (coach), U-M assistant coach (2013-present)
Women's Triathlon
Sophie Linn, Australia (triathlon), U-M track (2016-18)/cross country (2015) letterwinner
Women's Volleyball
Erin Virtue, USA (assistant coach), U-M head coach (2023-present), U-M assistant coach (2011-15)
Coley Pawlikowski, USA (team manager), U-M director of operations (2023-present)
Women's Water Polo
Abby Andrews, Australia, U-M letterwinner (2019)
Wrestling
Myles Amine, San Marino (86kg freestyle), U-M letterwinner (2017-19, '21-22)
Adam Coon, USA (130kg Greco-Roman), U-M letterwinner (2014-16, '18)
Austin Gomez, Mexico (65kg freestyle), U-M letterwinner (2024)
Stevan Micic, Serbia (57kg freestyle), U-M letterwinner (2017-19, '22)
Mason Parris, USA (125kg freestyle), U-M letterwinner (2019-23)
Sean Bormet, San Marino (coach), U-M head coach (2019-present)
Kevin Jackson, Mexico (coach), U-M assistant coach (2021-present)
Josh Churella, USA (coach), U-M assistant coach (2012-present)
Paralympic Track and Field
Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby
Chuck Aoki, USA, U-M Adaptive Sports & Fitness Community Access Navigator
Credentialed
Gary Zenkel, NBC Olympics president, U-M men's golf letterwinner (1982-83)
Li Li Leung, USA Gymnastics president, U-M women's gymnastics letterwinner (1992-95)
Torrance Laury, USA Gymnastics team medical personnel, U-M men's gymnastics letterwinner (2007-10)
Scott Bregman, Olympic Channel, U-M men's gymnastics letterwinner (2006-09)
Kensley Behel, NBC, men's gymnastics manager (2013-15)
Tyler Meisinger, FloWrestling, U-M wrestling letterwinner (2017-20)
Sam Grewe, USA (high jump T63), third-year U-M medical school student Leo Merle, USA (1,500m run T38), 2024 U-M School of Dentistry graduate
