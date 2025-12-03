Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner, Josh Giddey)
Looking for some NBA player props on Wednesday night?
With a loaded nine-game slate set to take place, the SI Betting team has compiled some of their favorite bets, as Peter Dewey and Ryan Gilbert are previewing every game for tonight’s action.
On Wednesday, there are a few All-Star level players to consider in this market, including Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, who has been red hot as of late for the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.
Plus, there are two players in the Southeast division that could be worth a look in this market, as Franz Wagner looks to continue his impressive season against the San Antonio Spurs and Norman Powell aims to stay hot against the Dallas Mavericks.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the player prop picks for Wednesday’s NBA action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Josh Giddey OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-131)
Gilbert shared his favorite prop bet for the Brooklyn Nets-Chicago Bulls matchup, and he thinks this could be a big game for Giddey from beyond the arc:
Bulls guard Josh Giddey has been letting it fly recently. He only averages 4.7 three-point attempts per game this season, but has six, five, seven, and 10 in his last four contests.
Giddey is now up to 1.9 three-pointers made per game on those 4.7 attempts, and he’s made multiple in five straight contests. In fact, he’s now up to at least two threes in two-thirds of his games this season.
Franz Wagner UNDER 4.5 Assists (-161)
Wagner has stepped up for the Magic -- along with Desmond Bane -- with Banchero out of the lineup, but I think his assists prop is a little too high on Wednesday night.
The San Antonio Spurs rank 16th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but they're also one of the better defensive teams in the league, posting the No. 13 defensive rating. That makes this a tough matchup for Wagner as a passer, especially since he's averaging just 3.7 assists per game.
Even since Banchero went down, Wagner is averaging just 3.7 assists in this nine-game stretch, clearing this prop in just three of those matchups. Overall, he has five or more dimes in just seven of his 21 games this season.
Norman Powell OVER 20.5 Points (-105)
Miami Heat guard Norman Powell is having a career season, and he’s listed as questionable for tonight’s game with the Dallas Mavericks.
If Powell is able to go in this matchup, he's criminally undervalued as a scorer.
Oddsmakers have set Powell's points prop nearly five points lower than his season average, and he's scored 21 or more points in 13 of his 17 appearances this season.
Dallas does rank in the top five in the NBA in defensive rating, but Powell's efficiency (over 50 percent from the field and over 45 percent from 3) makes him a great target given the shot volume he's had this season.
The star guard has taken a career-high 16.2 shots per game, and he's turned that into his best scoring season so far in the NBA. I love him in this market as long as he's able to play on Wednesday.
Cade Cunningham OVER 36.5 Points + Assists (-112)
In today’s betting preview for the Detroit Pistons-Milwaukee Bucks matchup, Gilbert shared why Cunninghm is a great target in the prop market:
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham broke out last season and might be taking another step forward this year.
He improved from 22.7 points per game to 26.1 last year, and is up to 28.2 through 18 contests so far this season. He's also averaging 9.3 assists per game, up from 9.1 last year and 7.5 in the 2023-24 season.
Cunningham has had at least 37 points plus assists in three of his last four games, four of his last six, and 11 of 14 since starting the season slow.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
