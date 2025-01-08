5 Takeaways: Vlad Goldin scores 36, Tre Donaldson adds 20 as Michigan routes UCLA
Michigan men's basketball had a productive trip to the West Coast as the new year got underway, sweeping new Big Ten Conference additions USC and UCLA to improve to 4-0 in league play.
Late Tuesday night, the No. 24 Wolverines built an 18-point first half lead before the No. 22 Bruins came soaring back with an extended 28-6 run to take the lead themselves, 55-51, with just over 14 minutes left in the game. However, Michigan responded, outscoring the Bruins 39-24 the rest of the way for a 94-75 victory.
Michigan's 94 points were the most points allowed by UCLA all season by far, with four Wolverines reaching double figures. Here are five takeaways from U-M's fourth consecutive victory...
1. Vlad Goldin goes 'Beast Mode'
Michigan big man Vlad Goldin easily had his best game in a Maize and Blue uniform, and perhaps the best of his collegiate career against the Bruins. The 7-foot center finished with a career-high 36 points on 13-of-18 shooting from the floor and 9-for-11 from the free throw line.
The Wolverines' center added seven rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in a spectacular performance. UCLA had no answer for Goldin as he scored 21 points in the first half for Michigan, and while the 7-footer was slowed somewhat in the second half by foul trouble and some adjustments from the Bruins, Goldin helped the Wolverines close out this road victory in L.A.
After a slow start to the season, Goldin has really come into his own over the past three or so week, and has become a dominant force in the Wolverines' frontcourt.
2. Tre Donaldson came up huge for the Maize and Blue
It was a career day for point guard Tre Donaldson as well, who played an instrumental role in Michigan's second-half comeback in L.A. With the Wolverines' trailing by four, Donaldson knocked down a 3-point shot, found forward Will Tschetter for another triple, and hit another 3 himself on three consecutive trips to pull Michigan back even.
Later in the second half, with Goldin and fellow big Danny Wolf each on the bench with four fouls, Donaldson hit two more 3-pointers to extend Michigan's lead from eight to 12, assisting Nimari Burnett on a third triple minutes later. That stretch sealed the deal for the Maize and Blue.
Donaldson finished with a career-high 20 points on a red-hot 7-of-11 shooting, including 6-of-10 from deep. He added seven assists, six rebounds and a pair of steals for the Wolverines. When Donaldson plays like this, Michigan will be tough for anyone in the country to beat.
3. Nimari Burnett plays well, Danny Wolf has up-and-down performance
Danny Wolf has emerged as a contender for Big Ten Player of the Year this season, but he had a rough second game in Los Angeles. The 7-foot forward played too loose with the basketball and was frustrated by UCLA's defense, resulting in seven turnovers for Wolf alone. The transfer from Yale also found himself in foul trouble, which forced him to sit for much of the second half.
Despite this, Wolf still managed to score 12 points on an efficient 4-of-7 shooting, and made his usual contributions in other areas with eight rebounds, six assists, a blocked shot and a steal. Wolf can play a little out of control at times, and was clearly frustrated tonight, but still played a large role in Michigan's victory.
Meanwhile, with small forward Roddy Gayle Jr. out with injury, the Wolverines needed Nimari Burnett to continue his strong play of late, and they got just that from the senior. Burnett scored 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor and 3-for-4 from deep. He added four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
4. Turnovers and holding leads are still a struggle for the Wolverines
The season is still young, but Michigan has the makings of a team that can win the Big Ten and make a run in the NCAA Tournament this March. However, the Wolverines have two key areas they must address in order to realize that potential — limiting turnovers and holding on to double-digit leads.
Michigan had 16 turnovers against UCLA's tough, aggressive defense, which led to 20 points for the Bruins. The Wolverines did a better job after halftime, but this remains a lingering issue for Dusty May's squad. During UCLA's 28-6 run between the end of the first and beginning of the second half, Michigan had five turnovers in about a nine-minute stretch, which contributed to the Wolverines' blowing its 18-point lead.
Michigan has had several leads evaporate this season, including all three of their losses. The turnovers have played a major role in the Wolverines' inability to hold these leads, and that will keep this team from realizing its full potential unless it's corrected.
5. Michigan is underrated at No. 24 in the country
As mentioned above, there's some areas to clean up in order for Michigan to reach it's potential and win championships this season. However, the Wolverines are underrated as the current No. 24 team in the country (per the Associated Press).
Michigan's three losses have come by a combined five points against Wake Forest (72-70), Arkansas (89-87) and No. 17 Oklahoma (87-86), and the Wolverines led in each of those three defeats. That's how close this team is to being 15-0. The combined record of those three teams is 35-8.
Ultimately, the Wolverines' national ranking will take care of itself as long as they continue to win games. Michigan has an excellent chance to continue to build momentum, with homes games against Washington (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) and Northwestern (10-5, 1-3) sandwiched around a road game at Minnesota (8-7, 0-4) over the next week and a half.
