Alabama Coach Nate Oats Calls Michigan ‘Most Dominant' Team Ahead of Sweet Sixteen

As March Madness continues on, the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen and are set to take on fourth-seeded Alabama. The Wolverines and Crimson Tide are set to square off on Friday (March 27) at 7:35 p.m. in Chicago, Ill.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) drives the ball while defended by Saint Louis Billikens guard Kellen Thames (0) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After its most recent win, Alabama head coach Nate Oats briefly spoke about the matchup with Michigan.

“Michigan has been maybe the most dominant team in the country,” Oats said. “Probably them, Arizona and Duke, those three teams have been the most dominant three teams in the country and we are going to have to be ready to go on Friday in Chicago.”

It was high praise from Oats, but well deserved as UofM spent nearly the entire season inside the top-five of the AP Top 25 rankings.

Alabama opened the NCAA Tournament with a 90-70 victory over 13th-seeded Hofstra. The Crimson Tide then followed that up with a dominating 25-point (90-65) win over Texas Tech on Sunday evening.

After the game against the Red Raider, Oats broke down what they did well and what needs to carry over if Alabama wants a chance to beat the Maize and Blue.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) celebrates after a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“If we guard like we did tonight (against Texas Tech), particularly at the point of attack with our guards we can compete with anybody in the country,” Oats said. “Obviously, Michigan’s looming and they’ve got ridiculous size all over the place. We are going to have to rebound, and our bigs are going to have to bring it.”

It’ll be a tough task for the Crimson Tide, as Michigan ranks inside the top ten in the nation in rebound margin and defensive rebounds per game.

In program history, Michigan has faced Alabama just once, back on Nov. 29, 2009. The Crimson Tide defeated the Wolverines by two (68-66) in Orlando, Fla.