Tip-Off Time Revealed for Michigan's Sweet 16 Game vs. Alabama

The No. 1 seeded Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after a 95-72 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens this past Saturday.

Michigan then had to wait over 24 hours to find out its next opponent, but as it turned out, the Alabama Crimson Tide, as the No. 4 seed, cruised past No. 5 seed Texas Tech this past Sunday night to set up a Big Ten-SEC showdown this Friday night between Michigan and Alabama at the United Center in Chicago.

Late Sunday evening, the days and times were announced for each Sweet 16 matchup, with the Maize and Blue squaring off against the Crimson Tide at 7:35 p.m. EST on Friday night on TBS/TRUTV.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports Announce Tip Times and Commentator Teams for Regional Semifinals on Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27 pic.twitter.com/UqN8oceaNP — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 23, 2026

Michigan will get an extra day's rest heading into the matchup with Alabama with the Wolverines also having to travel a much lesser distance for the game between Dusty May's and Nate Oats' teams.

Michigan's path to the Sweet 16

The Wolverines, after earning a No. 1 seed in the Midwest region on Selection Sunday, started off March Madness with a victory over No. 16 seed Howard by a score of 101-80. Despite a furious run by the Bison at the tail end of the first half, the Wolverines were able to take control in the game's final 15 minutes to run away with the victory.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) dunks the ball against the Howard Bison during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Then, this past Saturday, Michigan overcame a feisty Saint Louis team while fending off an early second half run from the Billikens. Despite Saint Louis playing a relatively solid game, Michigan executed at a high level on both ends of the floor and looked like one of the best teams coming out of the weekend overall.

Alabama's path to the Sweet 16

The Crimson Tide have also had a relatively easy time in the tournament thus far, winning by 20 and 25 points, respectively, in their first couple matchups against Hofstra, then Texas Tech.

Hofstra found itself within two at the half against Alabama in the Crimson Tide's first game, but Alabama outscored the Pride 53-35 in the second half to pull away.

In Alabama's game against Texas Tech, they controlled the game against the Red Raiders essentially from start to finish on both ends of the floor. Alabama knocked down 19 three-pointers and held Texas Tech to 34% shooting from the field in the 90-65 victory to set up the matchup with the Wolverines.