Where Michigan Lands in Updated Bracketology in New 76-Team NCAA Tournament

News broke on Thursday that the NCAA Tournament was set to expand once again. Starting in 2027, the tournament will feature 76 teams — expanding by eight teams. The heart of the tournament will remain the same, with 64 teams. But there will be more play-in games to get into the Big Dance.

With the tournament expanding to 76 teams, outlets released updated bracketology.

Michigan is expected to contend for another national title in 2026-27 — with or without Morez Johnson Jr. on the court. Let's take a look at two updated NCAA Tournament predictions.

ESPN has Michigan as a No. 1 seed

ESPN has Florida as the No. 1 overall team in the field, but Michigan is still on the one-seed line.

In its bracketology, Michigan would be in the Midwest region and would play the winner of Montana State vs Howard play-in game. Arkansas is the two-seed, and Michigan would be in the same region as the likes of Tennessee, Louisville, and Texas Tech.

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The Wolverines could see a regular-season rematch against Marquette in this tournament, or even Tennessee, which is in the Players Era Tournament. Kansas is the four-seed and would make for an interesting Sweet 16 matchup with the Wolverines.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz has Michigan as the third No. 1 seed

Andy Katz, who covers the Big Ten, released his first 76-team bracketology for NCAA.com and he has Michigan as the third No. 1 seed in the tournament.

The Wolverines would play the winner of the Vermont vs. Montana State play-in game. He has Tennessee as the No. 2 seed in Michigan's region — in the Midwest. Programs like Nebraska, Kansas, and Gonzaga would all be in the Wolverines' region in this bracketology.

The Huskers are the No. 5 seed and we could see a Big Ten matchup in the Sweet 16.

Michigan fielding another top team

Despite losing Yaxel Lendeborg and potentially its entire front court from this past season, Michigan has done a nice job of reloading for the season. The Wolverines signed one of the top classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle, headlined by five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr.

The Wolverines have also signed three big men to shore up their front court. Center Moustapha Thiam was one of the top transfers out there, coming to Michigan after starting every game of his two-year career at both UCF and Cincinnati.

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Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella could start at the '4' if Morez Johnson Jr. doesn't return and LSU big man Jalen Reed will provide depth at both the '4' and '5' this season.

With Michigan returning Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney at the guard positions, the Wolverines will have one of the better backcourts in the country.