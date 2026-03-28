Analyst Has Ridiculous Take on Michigan Star Yaxel Lendeborg

For the second NCAA Tournament game in a row, Yaxel Lendeborg has turned it on and has led Michigan to a victory. In the Round of 32 against Saint Louis, Lendeborg scored 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, along with adding six rebounds.

And then on Friday, against Alabama, Lendeborg kept Michigan in the ball game in the first half as Aday Mara and Morez Johnson struggled. He ended with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting, adding 12 rebounds and seven assists.

The Big Ten Player of the Year and All-American has been great for the Wolverines this season and is a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year, which means he has been great, right? Well, maybe not to everyone.

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ahead of Michigan's Sweet 16 game against Alabama, CBS Sports' panel was discussing the Player of the Year options, and while Duke's Cameron Boozer is the likely winner, Chris Walker was discussing how back in his time, Lendeborg would have won the award since he is an older player and is a great player on a great team.

However, Wally Szczerbiak had a ridiculous take on Lendeborg.

"I don't know about that," Szczerbiak interrupted Walker when he said Lendeborg has been great. "A National Player of the Year averaging under 15 points, come on now. I'm sorry — he disappeared in games. His team is — unbelievable what Dusty May has put together. All the way down to the eighth, ninth man. I mean, they are loaded.. He's the guy [Lendeborg] that get's put on that list, but when you compare him to other National Players of the Year — this guy is not a dominant college basketball player. He is a piece on a dominant college basketball team."

"[Yaxel Lendeborg] is not a dominant college basketball player. He is a piece on a dominant college basketball team."@CWalkerSports says Yaxel Lendeborg might have been the POTY in a different generation, but @wallyball doesn't see it that way. pic.twitter.com/VgIn3IM3n7 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 27, 2026

What a ridiculous take

Szczerbiak is a respected analyst and a former NBA player, but this take is flat-out ridiculous. Clearly, Szczerbiak doesn't see many Michigan games, but if you're strictly looking at scoring, then I can see why he would have that take. But as we all know, there is more than just points per game.

Lendeborg came to Michigan as the top-rated transfer on the market and he has played up to that billing. He might only average 14.9 points per game, which ranks No. 18 in the Big Ten, but Lendeborg's main flaw might be that he's too passive. He attempts just 9.5 shots per game, which ranks No. 36 in the Big Ten. He makes 52% of his shots, which is the sixth-best in the conference.

Not only is Lendeborg efficient, but he also makes an impact in other areas. He is 11th in the Big Ten, averaging seven rebounds per game, and isn't afraid to dish it out to his teammates, averaging 3.3 assists per game — No 17 in the Big Ten.

Boozer's 22.4 points are extremely impressive, but he also averages 13.5 shots per game and shoots over three more free throws per game. Yeah, Boozer is great and will likely win the Player of the Year, but Michigan wouldn't be where it's at without Lendeborg, and claiming that he's not a great college basketball player is certainly a take.