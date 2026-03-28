Even When Strengths Fail, Michigan Basketball Still Finds Ways to Win

There aren't many teams — if any — that can match up with Michigan's three-headed monster of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, and Aday Mara in the paint. The Wolverines won the Big Ten regular season by four games and Michigan was the most dominant team thanks to its big men.

However, the play of Johnson and Mara wasn't up to standard on Friday night against Alabama in the Sweet 16 and Michigan needed new life to propel it. Mara (8) and Johnson (7) combined for their lowest combined points since Michigan's 74-72 win over Penn State back on Jan. 6, when the two players combined for 10 points.

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Alabama's fast pace was too much for Mara to handle in the first half. He looked out of place and struggled to rotate to help defend the Crimson Tide's three-point shots. As for Johnson, the athletic big had an off night — on both ends of the court. Johnson struggled to stay in position, foul shooting was bad, along with coughing up two turnovers — as did Mara.

Michigan's strength turned into a weakness against Alabama, but the Wolverines still found a way to remain dominant in the second half and advance to the Elite Eight with a 13-point win over the Tide.

Hello, Trey McKenney and Roddy Gayle Jr.

Yaxel Lendeborg stole the show, as he should. The UAB transfer won the Big Ten Player of the Year, along with being named an All-American. Lendeborg was flawless in the first half to keep Michigan in the game, and he turned it on once again in the final 20 minutes, leading the Wolverines with 23 points. He almost had a triple-double, adding 12 points and seven assists.

But with Mara and Johnson struggling, Michigan needed more help. And that's where freshman Trey McKenney and veteran Roddy Gayle Jr. shined.

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Coming off the bench, both players drilled three three-pointers in the win, and McKenney added 17 points, along with Gayle Jr.'s 16 points. If the Wolverines didn't get the output from McKenney and Gayle Jr., this game looks completely different.

But that's what makes Michigan a tough out. The Wolverines continue to find new ways to win games. Even without backup point guard L.J. Cason, who suffered a season-ending injury, the Wolverines' bench stepped up and soared to new heights when Michigan desperately needed it to.

The chances of Mara and Johnson both having another off night are slim to none, but Dusty May can feel confident leaning on his bench when one, or two, of his starters aren't having their best stuff — because that's what the really good teams do.