Blue blood battle: Duke and Michigan finalizing hoops clash in nation's capital
Jon Scheyer and Dusty May are two of the best young coaches in college basketball. Now it looks like they are setting up a battle between their two programs. CBS sports insider Jon Rothstein is reporting that the schools are "finalizing an agreement" to play one another in the nation's capital. They would be utilizing the Capital One Arena as the neutral site.
Duke is coming off a gut-wrenching Final Four collapse to Houston while the Michigan Wolverines completed a surprise postseason run to the Sweet Sixteen. While Duke will officially be without projected number one NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg, they bring in a recruiting class that is absolutely loaded with talent. The class is headlined by former NBA player Carlos Boozer's twin boys Cameron and Cayden Boozer, both 5-star top 25 talents. They are also bringing in the 15th best player in the 2025 cycle in 6-foot-8 210-pound Nikolas Khamenia.
Michigan will have its own fair share of talent when the two teams meet up in February of 2026. Coach Dusty May is bringing in the top ranked transfer portal class highlighted by Yaxel Lendeborg and UCLA 7-foot-3 transfer Aday Mara. May also learned that seasoned veteran guard Nimari Burnett will be returning for a final season in Ann Arbor.
Both programs should be ranked highly going into the February game and it could truly be a battle of national championship favorites.
