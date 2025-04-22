Sherrone Moore assesses Bryce Underwood's first spring game with Michigan football
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It wasn't a flawless performance by freshman QB Bryce Underwood on Saturday during Michigan's spring game, but the talent is undeniable. The Belleville (MI) product threw one interception and overthrew the deep ball a few times. But Underwood's playmakers didn't always help out either. Joe Taylor dropped a touchdown pass, and freshman Jamar Browder also dropped one himself. But Underwood capped off the day by throwing an 88-yard pass to tight end Jalen Hoffman for a score.
After going 12-of-26 for 187 yards and one touchdown, head coach Sherrone Moore said his freshman phenom 'did well' in his first live action game in the Big House. Being a spring game, Underwood didn't have his normal starting five in front of him blocking, nor did he have his typical targets to throw to. Moore noted it's going to be a work in progress this summer with Underwood behind center.
"Did well," Moore said of Underwood following the spring game. "You know, did well, made some really good throws and had some things that we got to clean up and get better at. But he's a continued work in progress, and he's more than capable to do it.
Since arriving on campus as the nation's top prospect in the 2025 cycle, there will be -- and has been -- high expectations for the Wolverines and Underwood. Michigan is coming off of a season in which it had the 131st-ranked passing attack and Underwood is supposed to help fix that immediately. When Underwood signed with Michigan, he told coach Moore that he would work tirelessly to learn the playbook, and Moore shared with the media after the game on Saturday that Underwood is in the building a ton working.
"No, nothing's really surprised me," Moore said. "I kind of had a good beat on how it would be. The work ethic, you know, he told me he's a night owl. That's true. I try to get him to sleep more because he's in the building a lot. And he's doing a lot to get better. Nothing's surprised me in the way he carries himself and what he does. Just knowing his family, his mom and dad, Jay and Beverly, just an outstanding job raising a young man. And it's been awesome to have him around."
Moore also shared that Underwood has really improved on learning the playbook since stepping onto campus. He knows where to throw the ball and what to do if the read isn't there. With the spring game behind, fans will have to wait until Week 1 to see Underwood back in action -- and to see if he's the starting quarterback for Michigan.
