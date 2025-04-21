NFL Draft: Where Michigan football stars are predicted to go in this ESPN final mock draft
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday night. The Michigan Wolverines have been used to seeing their players being selected in the first round -- quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the 10th overall selection this year. This year, there are four players who are likely going to be called on Thursday night and become first-round draft selections.
Defensive tackle Mason Graham is the most likely top-five pick, but both cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland are mysteries. Johnson was once a top-five projected pick, but following an injury-plagued season, Johnson has been tumbling in mocks. Loveland, on the other hand, has been rising in mock drafts and could go in the middle of the first round.
DT Kenneth Grant is the one player to watch for. Grant, who might have the highest ceiling of them all, has been predicted to go anywhere from the middle of Round 1 to the early part of the second round. While some draft analysts have mixed reviews on Grant, ESPN's Jordan Reid has him going in the first round.
Reid released his final mock draft ahead of the '25 NFL Draft. He wrote a seven-round mock, but only four Wolverines were predicted to go, according to Reid.
No. 5 overall: DT Mason Graham to the Jacksonville Jaguars
Graham is a heavy-handed, disruptive presence in the middle. With 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 26 pressures last season, he was a consistent nuisance for opposing offenses. New general manager James Gladstone comes from a Rams organization that drafts prospects who are immediately ready to play, and that's Graham. Adding him to a roster with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Arik Armstead would potentially give the Jaguars a top-level defensive line.- Reid (ESPN)
No. 16 overall: CB Will Johnson to the Arizona Cardinals
Signing Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell improved Arizona's defensive front this offseason, so let's look toward the secondary. Johnson is the best player available at corner, as he can be a true CB1 at 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds. He's best suited in a zone scheme, with three career pick-sixes an indicator of his true playmaking ability. A toe injury limited Johnson to six games in 2024, so he could fall to this spot.- Reid (ESPN)
No. 22 overall: TE Colston Loveland to the Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey became the first rookie receiver to lead the Chargers in receptions in a season (82), accounting for 29% of the team's receiving yards (ninth most in the NFL). But they can't continue to rely on McConkey in that way. Loveland finished with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 despite inconsistent quarterback play. He also is a serviceable blocker with sufficient play strength, a requirement for tight ends in Greg Roman's offense. Oh, and he of course played for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.- Reid (ESPN)
No. 27 overall: DT Kenneth Grant to the Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are always open to taking the best player available, and they have even more of a reason to do that this year with 11 draft picks (tied for the most in the NFL). General manager Eric DeCosta confirmed that strategy last week, saying "what we're not going to do is take the need position in the B bucket over the best player available in the A bucket." Grant is a prospect teams are willing to bet on despite his lack of experience. He started only five games in his first two seasons before starting 12 in 2024, but he closes gaps in run defense.- Reid 9ESPN)
No. 118 overall (4th RD): Edge Josaiah Stewart to the Atlanta Falcons
