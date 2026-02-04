Bracket Projections for Michigan Basketball Following Big Wins Over Nebraska, MSU

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines secured a pair of top 10 victories last week over Nebraska and Michigan State to move to 20-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten with just over a month remaining in the regular season.

Michigan remains on track to be selected in the NCAA Tournament in mid-March as one of the 1 seeds. At this point, if the Wolverines keep at their current pace, the question may be whether Dusty May's team can secure the top seed overall.

Let's take a look at where Michigan is projected in ESPN and CBS Sports' versions of "bracketology" as things stand today.

ESPN

Over the past couple of weeks, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has had Michigan bouncing between the second and third overall seed with UConn and Duke. As of Wednesday, in light of the Wolverines' two "Quad 1" wins, Lunardi has Michigan slotted as the second No. 1 seed, just behind the Arizona Wildcats.

The Wildcats (22-0), however, are entering a very difficult part of their schedule down the stretch in Big 12 play, with a pair of games against Kansas, a matchup at Houston and bouts with BYU and Texas Tech.

If Arizona is unable to survive that stretch, it could open the door for Michigan to jump up to the top overall seed if the Wolverines were to finish strong.

CBS Sports

CBS Sports' bracket projection as of Wednesday also has the Wolverines as a top seed in the Midwest.

The model, which lays out regions in their entirety, has UConn as the No. 2 seed in the Wolverines' region, with Kansas being the No. 3 seed and Michigan State being the four seed.

Michigan's chances at a No. 1 seed

At Team Rankings,the site publishes teams' projected win/loss record, along with chances of receiving an NCAA Tournament bid, chances of receiving an automatic bid, and chances of getting a No. 1 seed.

The projections, based on the Team Rankings website, are based off thousands of computer simulations run each day during the college basketball season.

Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) celebrates a basket against Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As it stands, the Wolverines have an 84% chance of earning a No. 1 seed, a 44% chance at an automatic bid (winning the Big 10 Tournament), a 100% chance of an NCAA Tournament bid, and are projected to finish with a 28-3 overall record.

Michigan has earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on three occasions, including in 1985, 1993 and 2021.