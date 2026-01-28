Why Dusty May Believes in 'Winning DNA' Following Michigan's Win Over Nebraska

On Tuesday night when No. 3 Michigan basketball hosted No. 5 Nebraska, there was almost no part of the game where the Wolverines were humming on both ends of the floor.

In fact, Dusty May's team found themselves trailing for much of the night on their home floor against a shorthanded Huskers team that gave Michigan everything it could handle.

Yet, somehow, someway, the Wolverines found a way to escape with a crucial 75-72 victory to hand Nebraska its first loss of the season and move into a three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten standings ahead of a showdown with No. 7 Michigan State Friday night.

Tuesday's game, in many ways, resembled the formula for last year's Wolverine team. In many wins the team had last year, the games did not go perfectly and looked downright ugly at times. Yet, Michigan found a way to bear down during crunch time on most occasions, which is what happened on Tuesday night as the Wolverines ramped things up on the defensive end of the floor in the last 10 minutes and came away victorious.

Jan 27, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) grabs the rebound in the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In his postgame press conference, May was asked if he believes in a team having a "winning DNA," meaning that even when things may look bleak, a team can still come out on top in most occasions through a sense of belief and just "finding a way."

May said he does have belief in that type of formula.

May on his team having a 'winning DNA'

"I do believe in winning DNA," May said after the win. "I believe in the look that you just feel like you're going to find a way no matter how it's going, what's happened up to this point, how it's going for me individually. And also, the shared belief of the guys in the circle with you that they've prepared for this, they've put in the work. So, yes, without a doubt I do believe in winning DNA.

"I believe you make your own luck and you try to do the best you can to put yourself in a position to win every single night. I think our guys stepped up and made the free throws, especially in winning time. When you're down four and five and three like we were, those are the hardest ones to make because they're all so pressure filled, and our guys stepped up and made most of them."