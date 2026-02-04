Michigan Basketball Game at Michigan State Hits Record Viewership Marks

No. 2 Michigan basketball secured a big time road win over rival Michigan State last Friday night on the road, which was the program's first victory at the Breslin Center since 2018.

The matchup between the two in-state rivals and top 10 teams was a highly anticipated one and was slotted in a primetime slot for an 8 p.m. EST tipoff on FOX.

Now, the final numbers are in following the game from a ratings standpoint.

According to a post on X on the Fox College Hoops account, the rivalry matchup drew an average of 2.76 million viewers, with the broadcast peaking at 3.33 million viewers.

The game was the fifth-most watched men's college basketball game of all-time on FOX and was the most watched FOX college basketball Friday night game ever.

Rivalry heating up

Before last Friday's matchup, although much anticipated, there didn't seem to be a tension level from either side that was anything beyond the normal intensity the rivalry brings between the two schools, which is always intense.

However, on Monday, Michigan head coach Dusty May responded to a question about Jeremy Fears tripping Yaxel Lendeborg on a play during the game.

May said there were several plays from Fears that were "dangerous" and that there is "40 minutes" of film available from the matchup for anyone to see the Spartans committing dangerous plays against the Wolverines.

"Appeared? It wasn't an illusion, right?" May said of the Fears tripping incident. "I think there are several plays that are very dangerous, and I am incredibly proud of our guys for the responses they had to some of those situations. Incredibly proud for their self-control, their restraint, and their impulse control. I'll leave it at that."

"The film's there. 40 minutes of it. It's not hard to find."

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was asked during his presser later in the day about May's criticism of Fears. Izzo partly brushed off the question, saying that physical play will always be a part of the game between the two, but that he did address some plays with Fears after the game.

Izzo said if there were any plays that May deemed to be dirty, he encouraged the Wolverine coach to give him a call.

"Tell him to call me and I would be more than happy to address it," said Izzo. "There were some things Jeremy did. I addressed him on it. He and their point guard were going at it pretty good. That’s what happens in games like that.”

With the intensity of the rivalry now fully amplified in the aftermath of the game, it would be no surprise to see huge ratings when the teams face off for a second time on March 8 in Ann Arbor for a Sunday afternoon tip off on CBS.