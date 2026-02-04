CBS Sports names Michigan as a Way-Too-Early College Football Playoff Team

The 2026 season is still a long way off as spring practice hasn't even kicked off yet and new head coach Kyle Whittingham has yet to get a full look of what his team looks like on the football field.

However, it's never too early to think about what next season might hold.

That's exactly what CBS Sports did when it compiled its recent Way-Too-Early College Football Playoff Projection for the 2026 season.

Way-Too-Early College Football Playoff projection for the 2026 season, via @BCrawford247 👀



What would you change?



🔗 https://t.co/QnshRG871e pic.twitter.com/Dlc3J28sIW — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) February 3, 2026

CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford projects the Wolverines as the No. 12 seed in the 2026 playoff. If that were to turn out to be correct, it would be Michigan's first playoff appearance since the Wolverines won the national title in 2023.

Michigan had a three-year run of getting to the CFP under former head coach Jim Harbaugh from 2021-23.

What CBS Sports is saying about Michigan

The article highlights the Wolverines' gauntlet of a schedule in the first year of the Whittingham era and even acknowledges Michigan will be handed some losses due to the fact.

Still, Crawford writes that Whittingham has a tendency to get the most out of his players and that the Wolverines have the talent to get to the CFP.

"An early season win over Oklahoma win come in clutch for first-year Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham, who has more assets with the Wolverines than he ever possessed at Utah," Crawford wrote. "Whittingham often gets the most out of his roster, and with enhanced resources, he should quickly push Michigan back in the playoff conversation. In this scenario as the 12-seed, the Wolverines would become the playoff's second-ever three-loss team, but first to not reach their league title game to get in. The losses? Oregon, Indiana and Ohio State."

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crawford's prediction of the Wolverines getting in despite three projected losses is an interesting, but a conclusion that might be feasbile considering Michigan can still secure several quality wins even if they do take a few lumps.

With the return of quarterback Bryce Underwood, receiver Andrew Marsh, some solid offensive line pieces, the additions of pass catchers JJ Buchanan and Jaime Ffrench, and new offensive coordinator Jason Beck, the Wolverines' offense should be better equipped to play at the caliber of a playoff team in 2026.

On defense, the additions of All-American EDGE rusher John Henry Daley and nickel back Smith Snowden from Utah will add to a defense that will be returning some key pieces from last year's unit, including corners Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back TJ Metcalf (7) and defensive back Zeke Berry (10) celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images