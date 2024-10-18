BREAKING: Michigan basketball lands top-100 2025 prospect
Michigan basketball finally lands its first commitment of the 2025 class -- and it's a big one.
On Friday, the Wolverines got a commitment from four-star forward Winters Grady. The Napa (CA) Prolific Prep prospect is a 6-foot-5 small forward and he's considered the 83rd-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, per the Composite. He is the No. 15 small forward and the No. 8-best player from California.
Grady is originally from Oregon and he took a visit to see the Ducks this past week. While the visit went well, it appeared as if Iowa was trending to land the big-time recruit, but his official visit to Michigan when the Wolverines' football team played Fresno State -- was unforgettable. He chose the maize and blue over Colorado, USC, Creighton, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Oregon.
On'3 Jamie Shaw says Grady is one of the best shooters in the country. The Wolverines, under Dusty May, will be a major shooting team and May wants to surround his bigs with 3-point shooters.
“This summer, he was asked to take on a role that required more usage and creation,” Shaw reported. “He averaged 19.5 points with Jalen Green Elite on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit and did so while shooting 37.0 percent from three on 7.1 attempts per game. As the primary usage guy for his team, Grady scored at an efficient 1.07 points per possession. Over the past 12 months, through different settings and roles, he has shown that he can self-create and be a floor-spacing spot-shooter.”
May is still hoping to land five-star combo-guard Trey McKenney of Orchard Lake (MI) in this cycle, among others.
