College Basketball: Michigan vs. Michigan State headlines Top 10 games this week
College basketball fans are in for a thrilling week of action, highlighted by a highly anticipated rivalry matchup between the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans. Set to take place at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, February 21 at 8:00 pm ET, this game is poised to have major implications on both the Big Ten conference standings and the NCAA tournament picture.
Both teams have been dominant forces in the Big Ten this season, and they are fiercely battling for positioning to secure a conference championship. Historically, Michigan State holds the upper hand in this rivalry, boasting a 33-16 all-time record against Michigan. The Wolverines have struggled in recent years, dropping their last two matchups with the Spartans. Adding to the challenge, Michigan's all-time road record against Michigan State is a tough 3-20, though the Wolverines have had better success at home, with a 12-11 record against their rivals in Ann Arbor.
Entering this pivotal matchup, Michigan is riding a wave of momentum. The Wolverines are on a six-game winning streak and have been perfect at home, with a 12-0 record at Crisler Center. On the other hand, Michigan State comes into the game with a solid 5-2 road record, and they are aiming for their third consecutive win over the Wolverines.
This rivalry game is set to be an electric showdown, and the outcome could play a key role in shaping the trajectory of both teams' postseason aspirations. Fans can catch all the action live on FOX at 8:00 pm ET on Friday.
