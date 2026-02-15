Dusty May Challenges Michigan Instead of Basking in a Likely No. 1 Ranking

Michigan continues to show just how dominant it is on the basketball court. After wins over Nebraska, Michigan State, and Ohio State, the Wolverines had some issues with Northwestern on the road, but prevailed in the end. Then, on Saturday, the Maize and Blue returned home to play a tough UCLA program — but the Bruins had no answer for Michigan.

UCLA made it a game in the first half before Michigan turned it on in the final 20 minutes to win 86-56 over the Bruins.

Not only does Michigan still have just one loss this season, but top-ranked Arizona suffered back-to-back losses and the Wolverines are almost guaranteed to be ranked No. 1 on Monday when the AP Poll is released.

Nowever, Michigan coach Dusty May isn't thinking about the No. 1 ranking.

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"This team has such a high ceiling, and we have such a long road in front of us," May said after the win over UCLA. "To be honest, I challenge our guys to turn the page to Purdue as soon as they leave the locker room today.

"We have a quick turn against a team with two preseason first team All-Americans, and a preseason No. 1 ranking. And so, you don't have time to bask in this year compared to last year. We're big believers in that these games are won or lost last June, July, August, September, October. It's cumulative.

"It's not just how we play today. I mean, if we lose this game, I'm probably more disappointed in us as a group that we didn't have the solutions well in advance, so the guys could just come out and play. And I thought in the second half, the thing that jumps out is how well we cover for each other on both sides of the ball, and there's a real deep, genuine care that our guys have for each other, and they hold each other accountable, not by screaming at each other in that way, just letting each person in the room know their value.

"Because everyone in our locker room is incredibly valuable to our success. Some get a lot more spotlight, limelight, and others are in the shadows, but there's a lot of people contributing to the success we have right now, and that can't stop."

Tough road to finish the season

It's never easy playing in the Big Ten Conference, but the Wolverines will have a tough slate to finish the season. Michigan will head to Purdue on Tuesday and then will have a non-conference showdown with the Duke Blue Devils next weekend.

The Wolverines will still have to face Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan State, along with Minnesota. If Michigan is going to be the No. 1 ranked team to finish the season and battle for the top-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament — the players will have to be focused on each game remaining on the schedule.