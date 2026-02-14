How to Watch, Score Prediction for Michigan Basketball vs. UCLA

Michigan looks to extend its two-game lead on top of the Big Ten Conference on Saturday. The Wolverines head back home and will host UCLA for the first time this season. The Bruins haven't played a game since Feb. 7 and UCLA will either be fresh — or rusty.

The Bruins have been hot before their break on the court. UCLA were winners of its last five of six games. The Bruins defeated Purdue in that stretch with their only loss coming against Indiana.

UCLA is sitting at 17-7 (9-4) and the Bruins would love to add another big win to their resume, while Michigan tries to defend home court. Here's how you can watch, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, Feb. 14

Saturday, Feb. 14 Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan) Network: CBS

CBS On the call: Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery

Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Michigan had a wake-up call on Wednesday night against Northwestern. Guard LJ Cason admitted the team took that game for granted, but the Wolverines had to have a massive second half to down the 'Cats.

The Wolverines shouldn't do that twice. UCLA will come in and look for an upset bid. The Bruins have the 10th-best offensive attack in the Big Ten and they shoot over 35% from three — the best in the conference.

David Banks-Imagn Images

While UCLA can shoot the lights out of the gym, the Wolverines have a big advantage on the glass. Michigan is the best rebounding team, while UCLA is tied for 14th. If the Wolverines' bigs come to play, they should be able to dominate down low.

Plus, it will be Aday Mara's first game against his former team. Expect a big day from Mara en route to a Michigan win.

Final score: Michigan 85, UCLA 75

Game Notes

The Bruins, who have not played since Feb. 7, have won five of their last six games. Their lone setback was a 98-97 overtime loss to Indiana at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is 14-1 at home, but just 3-6 away from Los Angeles.

The last meeting in Ann Arbor with UCLA was during U-M's 2017-18 season (Dec. 9, 2017) -- eight years, two months and five days (2,989 days). Michigan rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit, tied the game with 10.9 seconds to force overtime, and outscored UCLA, 13-4, in the extra period for a 78-69 win. Moritz Wagner paced the win with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while Charles Matthews added 20 on an 8-for-11 clip. Zavier Simpson chipped in 15 points and four steals to round out the effort.

Michigan's 23-1 record is the best start in program history, surpassing the 20-1 openings by the 2013 (31-8; Final Four) and 2019 (30-7; Sweet 16) teams. With 13 Big Ten wins, U-M has 10+ league victories in 13 of the past 15 seasons.