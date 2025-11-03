Wolverine Digest

Dusty May doesn't hold back when sharing what is possible for Michigan basketball

The Wolverines' coach knows the ceiling is high for his team in the 2025-26 season

Seth Berry

Oct 25, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May yells out instructions in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May yells out instructions in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025-26 version of the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team undoubtedly has a chance to be really good by the end of the season.

Head coach Dusty May's team returns some valuable pieces from last season's Sweet 16 team, which includes the experience of Nimari Burnett, Roddy Roddy Gayle Jr. and Will Tschetter., along with promising sophomore guard L.J. Cason.

In addition, Michigan utilized the transfer portal with great effectiveness while bringing in point guard Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina), Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Morez Johnson (Illinois) and Aday Mara (UCLA).

The Wolverines have the pieces in place to contend for a national title, but it will be May's job to make sure the pieces fit together in the right way.

Yaxel Lendeborg
Oct 25, 2025; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Rubén Prey (17) and Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Michigan begins that journey on Monday night in it season opener against Oakland at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Ahead of the opener, May was interviewed by NBC Sports' John Fanta and was asked what would be possible for his team to accomplish this season. The second-year Wolverine head coach did not hold back in his answer.

"I think we realistically have enough pieces to play in the last weekend (of the season in the Final Four)," May said. "A lot has to go right, we have to get exponentially better. But we do have the tools and the pieces to play very late in the season."

If May ends up speaking his statement into existence, it would be the Wolverines' first Final Four appearance since 2018, when Michigan made it all the way to the title game before being defeated by the Villanova Wildcats.

Michigan tips off its season against the Grizzlies Monday night beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST on Fox Sports 1.

More from Michigan on SI

Published
Seth Berry
SETH BERRY

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.

Home/Basketball