Dusty May doesn't hold back when sharing what is possible for Michigan basketball
The 2025-26 version of the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team undoubtedly has a chance to be really good by the end of the season.
Head coach Dusty May's team returns some valuable pieces from last season's Sweet 16 team, which includes the experience of Nimari Burnett, Roddy Roddy Gayle Jr. and Will Tschetter., along with promising sophomore guard L.J. Cason.
In addition, Michigan utilized the transfer portal with great effectiveness while bringing in point guard Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina), Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Morez Johnson (Illinois) and Aday Mara (UCLA).
The Wolverines have the pieces in place to contend for a national title, but it will be May's job to make sure the pieces fit together in the right way.
Michigan begins that journey on Monday night in it season opener against Oakland at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Ahead of the opener, May was interviewed by NBC Sports' John Fanta and was asked what would be possible for his team to accomplish this season. The second-year Wolverine head coach did not hold back in his answer.
"I think we realistically have enough pieces to play in the last weekend (of the season in the Final Four)," May said. "A lot has to go right, we have to get exponentially better. But we do have the tools and the pieces to play very late in the season."
If May ends up speaking his statement into existence, it would be the Wolverines' first Final Four appearance since 2018, when Michigan made it all the way to the title game before being defeated by the Villanova Wildcats.
Michigan tips off its season against the Grizzlies Monday night beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST on Fox Sports 1.