Legendary Michigan coach talks potential of Wolverines' hoops

After spending 12 seasons as Michigan's basketball coach and leading the program to nine NCAA Tournament appearances and two Final Fours, John Beilein knows a good Wolverine team when he sees one.

Dusty May's 2025-26 team is off to a 10-0 start and are ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll while winning games by an average of over 27 points per game.

The legendary coach Beilein appeared on "The Huge Show" with host Bill Simonson this week and has been blown away when watching the Wolverines play.

"They have everything that you need here to do it," (to win at a high level), Beilein said.

UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg has been leading the way for the Wolverines while averaging 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

"Every time that I end up watching Lendeborg play, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh,'” Beilein told Simonson. “This guy could’ve gone pro last year. They said he would’ve went in the late first round, so he came back. Whoever would’ve gotten him in the late first round last year would’ve gotten a lottery pick with that pick, because this dude is going to be a lottery pick at the end of this year. He’s in his (sixth) year, he’s experienced, he’s ready to go.

"How about this? His assist-to-turnover ratio, which you guys know is one of my favorite, favorite stats, he’s 3:1. That’s an elite point guard. That’s Trey Burke, Derrick Walton, Zavier Simpson—3:1. This guy is a 6-9 forward with a 3:1 ration. He's willing to pass."

Dec 13, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) drives to the basket for a lay up in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Beilein on Michigan's goals

Beilein added that he thinks this is a group who really understands the game, each other and are working toward a common goal.

"This is a talented team that I think gets it,” Beilein said. “It’s all they want to do is win. With the exception of (Trey) McKenney, they’ve got a lot of experienced players. They know it doesn’t make a difference if you don’t win your last game — and they’re trying to do that. They want to get to Monday night, win their last game and be champions.”

May took over a program last year that was 8-24 the year prior during Juwan Howard's last season with the Maize and Blue. In his first season, the Wolverines advanced to the Sweet 16 and won the Big Ten Tournament. Now, the Wolverines' ceiling is even higher. That's recognized by Beilein, but knows they have to keep pushing.

"They guard, they have a sense of urgency to play. And the Maryland game was tremendous, for them to be down like that, take somebody’s best shot and come back. But it’s going to be interesting. They have a schedule in January that they could blow right through, and then all of the sudden now it’s going to hit in February, and they’ve got to stay healthy, too. Don’t have many holes. Got to stay healthy.”

John Beilein is introduced during halftime as Michigan honors the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 run to the Final Four and national title game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK