Dusty May explains why Michigan deserves to be ranked No. 1 in college basketball

With a 9-0 record and winning many of its games in blowout fashion, Dusty May's Michigan Wolverines likely couldn't have envisioned a much better start to the 2025-26 campaign.

The start to the season has allowed the Wolverines to climb all the way to No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday.

While the Michigan head coach has talked about the desire to be the last team standing in April, after Tuesday's 89-61 win over Villanova at the Crisler Center, May didn't shy away from discussing why his team deserves the top ranked spot at this point in the season.

"The No. 1 ranking, these guys deserve it, man," May said during his postgame press conference. "These guys, what they're doing now—to defend and block out all the complacency issues that can creep up on teams—it's a testament to their work. The next day we're on the court, these guys will be in here for film, they'll be in here working on their games, they'll be in the weight room working. So, that's probably the thing—they still want more and they know that we have to get better if we're going to compete and beat the best night in night out."

"These guys deserve it, man." Dusty May shares why @umichbball should be No. 1

Avoiding the 'outside noise'

In that presser after the Villanova win, May talked about the importance of his team being able to block out the outside noise as it relates to how that could affect his team.

The question that was asked about the Wolverines being No. 1 was in the context of whether it was beneficial for Michigan to not have that perceived added pressure as that could be something that contributes to being an external factor that could serve as a distraction.

But throughout the press conference, May reiterated that the team has been excellent as it relates to blocking out that noise and have been focused on the mission at hand.

"Does it help? I don't know if it helps or hurts," May said about whether it would benefit his team being ranked No. 1. "You don't know, because with it becomes more attention and more people that are just popping up. I don't know—it's on us, we have a very mature group and I don't feel like (complacency) is in there at all. We've got to be constantly on the fight."

Dec 9, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) dribbles on Villanova Wildcats guard Chris Jeffrey (0) in the first half at Crisler Center.

The Wolverines are No. 1 in the Kenpom and NET rankings, so it may just be a matter of time before the AP poll follows suit and ranks Michigan as the top team in the country as long as they keep winning.

Michigan's next game is this Saturday for an 8 p.m. EST tip-off at Maryland on FOX.