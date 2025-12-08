Sherrone Moore discusses whether he expects Wink Martindale to return to Michigan in 2026

Back in January, Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was a candidate for two NFL jobs and ended up interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts for their vacant defensive coordinator positions.

As it turned out, those two organizations went in different directions and Martindale stayed on with the Wolverines for a second season in 2025.

During the regular season, Martindale's unit finished 21st in college football in terms of total yards per game allowed, 60th in third down stop percentage, 16th in scoring defense, 67th in redzone defense, were 13th against the run, were 44th in pass efficiency defense and were tied for 39th in team sacks.

While it certainly wasn't a bad year for the Wolverine defense as a whole, they weren't a dominant defense as compared to some of the recent vintage Michigan teams that won Big Ten championships from 2021 to 2023.

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) sacks Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas (2)during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday during head coach Sherrone Moore's press conference, despite Martindale being a longtime coach at the pro level, Moore said he fully expects Martindale to return to Ann Arbor for a third season.

"That he'll be here," Moore said on what he would tell the defensive players on the team.

Could Martindale leave?

Given Martindale's long-term ties with the NFL, it seems possible that Martindale could entertain an offer at that level if a job were to open up. After all, the NFL regular season goes until early January, and surely, there will be movement from a coaching staff perspective with multiple teams, as is the case every year.

Michigan is the first college job Martindale has obtained since he was with Western Kentucky from 2000-03. After that, Martindale spent 20 years as a coach in the NFL with the Raiders, Broncos, Ravens and Giants.

Given that history and Martindale's willingness to explore other opportunities last season, maybe he at least goes through a similar process this year.

What does seem clear is that if Martindale leaves Michigan, it will be on his own accord as to the Wolverines moving on from him on their end, with Moore making clear on Monday that he expects Martindale to be back in 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Wink Martindale stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images