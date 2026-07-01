Michigan Star Trey McKenney Had '5 or 6' Schools Come Calling After Dusty May's Exit — He Wants Mike Boynton

It's never an easy transition to lose your head coach, especially one that guided your program to a national title, but that's what Michigan is going through after Dusty May left for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

With May's exit, Michigan has secured its top three players for next season. Guards Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau, along with Moustapha Thiam, have all announced their intentions to play for Michigan next season.

And for McKenney, the former five-star prospect and player who hit 'the shot' against UConn in the national title, had some suitors after May's exit.

John McKenney, the father of Trey, appeared on Hail Media's 'The Breakdown' with former Michigan running back Jamie Morris. McKenney recalled hearing about the May news.

McKenney said he sat down and was watching ESPN's First Take when the news popped up on his screen. He sat dumbfounded, paused the screen, and sent a photo to his son, Trey. After 30 minutes, McKenney replied back that they found out May resigned as well, and had a meeting with Warde Manuel lined up.

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As for John, he said his phone started blowing up from five or six different programs looking to see if they would have interest in going to their school. But John said, knowing his son's loyalty, he wasn't going anywhere.

"And before then I had five, six schools reach out to me," McKenney recalled. "Look, if you are interested, let me know. And I know my kid, my kid is a loyal person to his core. Like if he wants — if he picks something, he's gonna stick to it until he can't anymore. That's just how he's wired. And I just remember being dumbfounded."

John said he had no hard feelings toward May. Mad? No. But proud of him for following his dreams and he no longer has to deal with the recruiting side of things or the daily NIL calls. And on top of all that, May told Trey he could see himself drafting him in the future.

Players want Boynton

With May's exit, Michigan quickly appointed assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. as the interim head coach. But in Warde Manuel's statement, he didn't indicate how long Boynton would remain in the role. Boynton, who served as Oklahoma State's head coach for seven seasons, believes he is the man for the job, and would like to see the interim tag removed.

And the players feel the same way. According to John McKenney, Trey told Manuel he'd like to see Boynton become the new head coach of Michigan. What some people might not realize, Boynton was vital in getting most of the roster to Ann Arbor.

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"Trey told Warde in no uncertain terms, 'I need, I want Mike Boynton. I'm not trying to hear them other dudes'," McKenney told Morris. "Because what a lot of people don't realize is on the outside Boynton was a lot of these guys' main recruiter. Outside of [Elliot] Cadeau, Cadeau was Dusty's recruit..

"So I say all that to say, like people are expecting all this huge turnover. No, I don't see it. You guys have one guy that might leave, maybe two. But I don't see it being a huge — and I see that possibly being the freshmen. I don't see that being the upperclassmen or the portal guys. Because like I said, Boynton was their guy, was most of these people's main recruiter.

"Well, I guess that's the, that's the stuff that people don't know about. They just think, well, hey, the head coach recruited everybody. That's not true. Right. And it's not true in most cases."

John McKenney believes if Michigan had gone on a national search right away and hired a different coach, it would've fractured the roster. As of now, Boynton is the man in charge, but for how long, that's to be seen.