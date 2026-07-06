Mike Boynton continues to retain key players in Ann Arbor.

Following Dusty May’s departure, there was substantial uncertainty surrounding Michigan basketball’s roster headed into the upcoming season, given the familiarity of a mass exodus of players from a program following a coaching transition in the NIL era. Especially given how abrupt and unexpected May’s exit was, could Michigan really hold together its talented roster?

BREAKING: Michigan sophomore guard Ricky Liburd will stay with the Wolverines despite Dusty May’s departure per @JonRothstein #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rxWhfTQ1YJ — uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) July 6, 2026

The answer has been a resounding yes.

Most recently, sophomores Ricky Liburd and Oscar Goodman and incoming freshman Marcus Moller have reaffirmed their commitments to the Wolverines, joining nine other players to have done so.

Confirmed: Forward Oscar Goodman (@oscargoodman125) will be staying at #Michigan even after Dusty May’s departure to the Dallas Mavs.



The emerging 6-foot-7 becomes one of the latest to publicly reaffirm his plans to play for interim HC Mike Boynton Jr. today. pic.twitter.com/xcF7CEIVZH — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) July 6, 2026

At this point, LJ Cason and Quinn Costello are the only holdouts from May’s roster. However, with Cason injured for next season and Costello, though a highly promising recruit, unlikely to play too many minutes next season anyways, the players essential to the on-court product for 2026-27 have already been locked down.

So what’s the concern?

Well, assembling a talented roster wasn’t the problem for Mike Boynton at his previous stop. As the head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Boynton had far fewer resources at his disposal and nowhere near the same kind of national brand to work with when recruiting players, but still convinced Cade Cunningham, the number one player in the 2020 class, to come play for him. Though interrupted by COVID, Boynton established OSU as a top-15 to top-20 range recruiting school during his tenure.

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The problem though, was that good recruiting didn’t equal good campaigns at OSU. He only reached one NCAA tournament in seven years, posted a winning in-conference record only once as well, and finally flamed out in the 2024 season with a 12-20 record.

Other Michigan coaches like him

The Michigan fan’s mind immediately jumps to Juwan Howard. Howard, like Boynton, took over a Michigan program with many players returning from the season before under a past head coach, in his case, John Beilein. Howard found initial success with the talent pool he inherited and, like Boynton, proved to be a capable recruiter for a number of seasons.

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The fear would be that the issues plaguing later iterations of Howard’s teams in Ann Arbor would recur with Boynton at the helm. Strong recruiting classes and retention of key players just to lose in the second round of the NIT and go 8-24 in years 4 and 5, respectively.

If Boynton is unable to turn the page and improve upon his past body of work at Michigan, it may be the case that the Wolverine program sees more coaching turnover before the next campaign.