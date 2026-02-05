Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey and More)

The NBA owns the day on Thursday, Feb. 5, as the league’s trade deadline is set for this afternoon and a major eight-game slate takes place tonight.

So, why don’t we bet on some player props?

There are a few players that definitely won’t be a part of a trade on Thursday, and I’m targeting three of them – Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey and Victor Wembanyama – in the prop market.

Plus, there is an Orlando Magic guard that may be undervalued on Thursday night.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the best props for tonight’s action!

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 5

Cade Cunningham OVER 10.5 Assists (-110)

This season, Cunningham is averaging 9.8 assists on 18.0 potential assists per game, and he's a great prop target against this weak Washington defense on Thursday.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in defensive rating and 29th in opponent assists per game, putting Cunningham in a great spot to reach 11 assists or more for the fifth time in seven games. This season, the star guard has 16 games with 11 or more dimes, including an 11-assist game in his lone matchup with the Wizards.

A blowout win could be a concern for Cunningham hitting this prop, but it's worth noting that he had 12 assists in just 26 minutes in a 53-point win over the Nets earlier this week.

The star guard has too big of a role in the Detroit offense to pass up in such a favorable matchup.

Tyrese Maxey 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-179)

Tyrese Maxey has shot the 3-ball extremely well this season, knocking down 39.0 percent of his attempts (8.8 per game) while averaging well over three 3-pointers made per night.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard dominated the Los Angeles Lakers the last time they faced off, shooting 5-for-8 from deep while scoring 28 points in a close loss.

Over the last seven games, Maxey has made at least three 3s in four of them, shooting 38.2 percent from deep during that stretch.

The Lakers are just 19th in opponent 3s made per game and rank in the bottom 10 in the league opponent 3-point percentage. That should set up well for Maxey on Thursday night.

Victor Wembanyama 11+ Rebounds (-143)

I'm going to bet on Wemby to hit his season average (11.1 rebounds per game) on the board in this matchup against a Dallas team that is 28th in opponent rebounds per game and 18th in rebound percentage.

The Mavericks have a makeshift frontcourt at the moment with Anthony Davis being traded to Washington and Dereck Lively II out for the season. Daniel Gafford (ankle) is also questionable for this matchup.

Wemby has picked up 11 or more boards in four of his last six games, grabbing at least 14 rebounds in every game that he's cleared this number. He also had 15 boards in less than 30 minutes in his lone meeting with Dallas this season.

After he played less than 30 minutes on Wednesday, I expect Wembanyama to have a pretty sizable role in this matchup as the Spurs aim to win their third game in a row.

Anthony Black OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-131)

Anthony Black is having a career season for Orlando, averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from 3-point range.

Black is not an elite 3-point shooter, but he’s averaging just under two 3-pointers made per game. On Thursday, he has a great matchup against a Brooklyn team that is dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (37.9 percent).

Since Jan. 1, Black is averaging 2.1 3-pointers on 5.9 attempts per game, knocking down two or more shots from deep in 10 of his 15 games. He should get some good looks against Brooklyn on Thursday night, especially with the Magic once again down Franz Wagner (ankle).

