Dusty May Makes Bold Claim About Yaxel Lendeborg’s NBA Future
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Off the heels of leading Michigan to its second National Championship in program history last night, head coach Dusty May joined the Rich Eisen Show on ESPN on Tuesday (April 7) morning.
While on the show, May talked about Michigan star forward and future potential NBA lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg, who is now out of college eligibility.
May gave high praise to Lendeborg not just for his talent, but also for his character off the court.
“It is special because he just has a good heart and he is open to everyone,” May said. “He will go and sign autographs for an hour or two hours. Typically, guys walk out, sign a couple and keep it moving. He literally would've stayed in the arena last night and signed 80,000 autographs if someone wouldn’t have rescued him from that.”
As far as on the court play, May said Yaxel is ready to step on the floor and compete today.
“He’s just scratching the surface,” May said. “I go to a lot of NBA games… Every time I leave, I say, ‘he is an NBA rotational guy or starter now on a good team.’ He’s smart, he can defend multiple positions. He can play multiple positions on the other side of the ball.”
Lendeborg had a decorated final season of college basketball with the Wolverines, highlighted by All-American honors and being named the Big Ten Player of the Year. He finished the season averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, while shooting over 50% from the floor and 37.2% from deep.
So, where will Lendeborg land in the NBA draft? According to Bleacher Report, somewhere in the late lottery to mid-first round.
With his older age, a team looking for an NBA-ready forward that needs a piece to win now should be high on Lendeborg, as he has high upside to contribute right away.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2