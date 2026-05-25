Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson)

The Eastern Conference Finals could come to an end on Monday night, so it’s only right that we place a few player props for the action!

The New York Knicks have a 3-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they’re one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Cleveland has not covered the spread in a single game in this series, and it’s now an underdog at home in Game 4.

So, I’m looking to get in on some player props to bet on both squads, since trusting the Cavs – even at home – seems like a bit of a lost cause in this matchup.

I’m targeting three All-Stars in the prop market for Game 4, including Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell, who is coming off a 23-point showing in Game 3. Mitchell has taken a ton of shots this postseason, but he’s seen his scoring dip a bit from his career playoff average.

Can he turn that around with the Cavs’ season on the line?

Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson are all worth betting on in Game 4, so let’s dive into the analysis and odds behind of the props on Memorial Day.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Cavs Game 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-140)

Towns had 13 rebounds in both Games 1 and 2, but he was held to just eight rebounds in Game 3, which has lowered his rebounds prop to 11.5 (instead of 12.5) ahead of Game 4.

The Knicks star averaged 11.9 rebounds per game in the regular season, though that number has fallen to 10.3 per game in the playoffs. A lot of that is due to foul trouble, as Towns played less than 28 minutes in every game in the Philadelphia series, grabbing 12 or more boards in just one of those four matchups.

However, he still has five playoff games with at least 12 rebounds, and the Cavs have struggled to keep him off the offensive glass, allowing seven offensive boards in three games, including three in Game 3.

KAT is still averaging over 16 rebound chances per game in the playoffs, so I’m buying him in this market on Monday night. Cleveland ranks just sixth amongst playoff teams in rebound percentage while the Knicks are No. 1 by a pretty wide margin.

Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points (-172)

After scoring 55 points over the first two games of this series (29 and 26), Donovan Mitchell shot just 9-for-21 from the field and finished with 23 points in a must-win Game 3.

Mitchell is averaging a whopping 21.2 shots per game in the playoffs, yet he’s only scored 25 or more points in eight of his 17 playoff games. So, I’d much rather move this line down to 25-plus rather than take the OVER on his actual points prop (set at 26.5) in Game 4.

I expect Mitchell and the Cavs to play with some desperation, and the Cavs star guard has played well in elimination games this postseason, scoring 22 points in Game 7 against Toronto and 26 points in Game 7 against Detroit.

Even though he’s cleared this line in less than 50 percent of his playoff games this season, Mitchell is an elite postseason scorer, averaging 27.8 points per game in his playoff career.

I’ll trust him to show up with the Cavs’ season hanging in the balance on Monday night.

Jalen Brunson 34+ Points and Assists (-116)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brunson is a great prop target:

Brunson has put together an extremely impressive series, and he’s done it while playing a ton of minutes (over 40 in every game) for New York.

That gives the All-NBA guard a really solid floor when it comes to the prop market, and he’s delivered as both a scorer and a passer in this series.

Brunson had 38 points and six dimes in Game 1 (44 points and assists), 19 points and 14 dimes in Game 2 (33 points and assists) and 30 points and six assists in Game 3 (36 points and assists). So, he’s been right around this number – or better – in every game against the Cavs.

During this playoff run, Brunson is averaging 27.8 points and 6.7 assists per game, so he’s averaging right around 34 points and assists per night. I think it’s worth taking him again on Monday, especially if Mike Brown continues to play him around 40 minutes per night.

The Knicks have a chance to get a ton of rest if they can wrap up this series on Monday, and I expect Brunson to continue to torch a Cavs team that does not have an answer for him defensively in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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