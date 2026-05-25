Knicks' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket Past Spurs Ahead of Eastern Conference Finals Game 4

The New York Knicks are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and oddsmakers are finally giving Jalen Brunson and company the respect that they have earned this postseason.

New York was set at north of 4/1 odds to win the Finals heading into the Eastern Conference Finals, but it has dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning three games in a row by double digits (covering the spread in each one) to take a 3-0 series lead.

No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, so the Knicks are in a prime spot to make the NBA Finals and face the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs matchup. That series is tied at two games apiece after San Antonio's win in Game 4, yet the Knicks' odds have shot up past the Spurs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York is now +260 to win the NBA Finals, behind only the Thunder (-115) in the betting market. The Spurs (+300) are third in the odds while the Cavs have fallen all the way to +20000 now that they're down 3-0.

The Knicks' move ahead of the Spurs is very notable, though it seems that oddsmakers think OKC will win that series. New York has the No. 1 offensive rating, No. 2 defensive rating and No. 1 net rating in the playoffs, and there's a chance the Knicks could be favored against San Antonio in a potential Finals matchup.

After all, New York did go 2-1 against the Spurs in the regular season, including a win in the NBA Cup Championship.

New York's playoff run has been insanely impressive, and it's current 10-game winning streak is the best 10-game stretch (by point differential) in NBA history.

good morning, the knicks' +225 total margin of victory is the best by any team over a 10 game span, regular season or postseason, in NBA history — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 24, 2026

There's no doubt that the Knicks are playing at a high level right now, and they have a chance to get a ton of rest before the NBA Finals if they close out Cleveland in Game 4 on Monday night.

Both San Antonio and Oklahoma City have dealt with injuries this postseason, which could help swing things in the Knicks' favor in a potential Finals matchup.

Plus, over the last few months, the Knicks have been right in line with the Spurs and Thunder, who both won over 60 games in the regular season:

Since Jan 20th



Best record:

1. Thunder (38-11)

2. Spurs (41-12)

3. Knicks (39-13)



Best NET RTG:

1. Knicks (12.5)

2. Spurs (11.3)

4. Thunder (9.8)



Best ORTG:

2. Knicks (120.9)

3. Spurs (120.5)

6. Thunder (119.3)



Best DRTG:

1. Knicks (108.4)

2. Spurs (109.3)

3. Thunder (109.5) https://t.co/D41porr5yE — dean (@deanisreal_) May 24, 2026

The movement in the Knicks' Finals odds isn't an accident. Barring a historic collapse, they're going to reach the Finals for the first time in 27 years, and they've completely flipped the script from earlier in the playoffs when they were third amongst Eastern Conference teams in the odds to win the title.

At +260, New York has an implied probability of over 27 percent to win the Finals this season. With the Spurs and Thunder guaranteed to go at least two more games in the Western Conference Finals, New York is in a pretty good spot to have a rest advantage before the Finals start next week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .