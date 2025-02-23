Dusty May makes top 15 for Naismith Coach of the Year award
Fresh off signing a renewed contract that secures his future at Michigan, Coach Dusty May has been honored with a prestigious nomination. He has been included in an elite group of 15 coaches, three of whom are from the Big Ten, vying for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award. This recognition comes on the heels of an incredible turnaround for the Michigan basketball program, a team that was struggling just a year ago.
Under May’s leadership, the Wolverines have experienced a remarkable resurgence. His ability to develop talent, implement a competitive system, and motivate his players has been evident all season. What makes his achievement even more impressive is the fact that Michigan has not only improved but is now competing at the highest level in the Big Ten, a conference filled with perennial powerhouses.
May’s impact has been felt both on and off the court. He has brought stability and confidence back to a program that had been in flux, transforming it into a true contender in college basketball. The fact that he is now being recognized as one of the top coaches in the country is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and ability to elevate the program to new heights.
As the Wolverines continue to impress under his guidance, May’s name is sure to be mentioned among the best in the coaching world. This recognition of his achievements is well deserved, and Michigan fans are undoubtedly excited to see what the future holds with Coach Dusty May leading the way.
