Michigan Football: Ranking all 14 incoming transfers based on predicted production
Michigan has 14 incoming transfers for the 2025 football season. The Wolverines could look to add more once the spring portal opens, but as of now, the maize and blue filled some serious needs via the portal.
I'm going to rank all 14 incoming transfers based on how they are likely going to be used by predicted production in 2025.
1. RB Justice Haynes (Alabama)
Michigan lost both starting running backs from last season: Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. Bringing in a proven back like Justice Haynes shows that the Wolverines want to run the football again next season. Pairing Haynes with Jordan Marshall will make Michigan have another one-two punch teams could fear. In two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Haynes ran for 616 yards and nine touchdowns on 104 carries (5.9 yards per carry), adding 17 receptions for 99 yards during the 2024 season alone.
2. WR Donaven McCulley (Indiana)
The one area that Michigan lacked last season was size at wide receiver. The Indiana transfer fills that need. Standing at 6-5, McCulley was a top option for the Hoosiers two seasons ago before not seeing much of the field this past year under Curt Cignetti. Two years ago, McCulley caught 48 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention from both the coaches and the media. McCulley will likely be a starter for the Wolverines to start the year and with adding quarterbacks to the fold, McCulley could flourish.
3. DT Damon Payne Jr. (Alabama)
The former highly-touted defensive lineman will finish his career at Michigan after playing four years with Alabama. During his Alabama career, the 313-pound lineman has recorded 30 tackles and 0.5 sacks. With Michigan losing Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, Payne could play a major factor for Michigan in 2025. The Wolverines do return Rayshaun Benny, but someone has to start alongside him, and my early bet is on Payne Jr.
4. DT Tre Williams (Clemson)
Both Williams and Damon Payne Jr. will play quite a bit in 2025, and while these two could be swapped in the rankings, my bet is for Payne Jr. to start and likely garner more stats. But Williams is someone else who is very talented and was behind some great linemen at Clemson. During his stay with Clemson, Williams tallied 42 tackles, 10 TFLs, and four sacks in 44 career games. Williams started four games with the Tigers.
5. QB Mikey Keene (Fresno State)
The only reason Keene isn't higher is because of a quarterback named Bryce Underwood. After having the 131st-ranked passing offense, the Wolverines landed two guys in hopes of improving that stat. Keene has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards in the past two seasons and he has experience with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. I do think Keene starts the year, but at some point, Underwood is too talented to keep on the bench and will overtake Keene. However, Keene will put up some stats and play a role for Michigan.
6. S TJ Metcalf (Arkansas)
Michigan lost three safeties from the 2024 team, but the Wolverines are still loaded at the position -- especially with the return of Rod Moore. Mason Curtis and Brandyn Hillman are also back, but the two-year Arkansas player will likely factor into the rotation, too. Metcalf accounted for 71 tackles, 3 interceptions, 10 PBUs, and 1 forced fumble in two seasons at Arkansas.
7. LB Troy Bowles (Georgia)
Bowles, the son of NFL head coach Todd Bowles, is a bit of an unknown. A top high school recruit in 2023 committed to Georgia and played two seasons with redshirting one of them. Michigan has its starting linebackers: Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham. But Bowles could carve out a role behind those two with Jimmy Rolder also playing a factor.
8. OL Lawrence Hattar (Ferris State)
The Ferris State All-American could climb higher, but as of. now, I don't have Hattar starting. While spring could change that, I think it will take some time for Hattar to get used to the D-1 level and playing against Big Ten defenses. However, Hattar does have a chance to play or at least be a rotational lineman.
9. WR Anthony Simpson (UMass)
The 5-10 slot receiver began his career with Arizona before transferring to UMass where he had a breakout year. During his breakout year in 2023, he collected 792 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 57 receptions. Current Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula was the Minutemen's offensive coordinator during Simpson's breakout year. 2024 was an injury-plagued year, though. Simpson will have to battle Semaj Morgan and freshman Andrew Marsh for time at slot.
10. OL Brady Norton (Cal Poly)
A lot like Lawrence Hattar, I think it will take some time for the two-year starter at Cal Poly to gain some traction in the Big Ten. Norton has some time to grow and develop in Ann Arbor, and he won't be rushed into playing time if he's not ready.
11. CB Tevis Metcalf (Arkansas)
Tevis, the brother of TJ Metcalf, also came to Ann Arbor. Tevis played sparingly with Arkansas and was mainly used on special teams. Hard to imagine that changes this season at Michigan being his first year with the Wolverines.
12. CB Caleb Anderson (Louisiana)
Anderson has good height standing at 6-3, but not much stands out looking at Anderson during his time at Louisiana. In nine games this past season, the 6-3 cornerback tallied 18 tackles. Last year, he had 23 tackles and one interception during the 2023 season. He was also hampered by an injury. He does have a connection with Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan who was the defensive coordinator at Louisiana.
13. K Beckham Sunderland (Texas State)
Sunderland was the most recent commitment but he likely won't see any kicking time this year. Dominic Zvada is back and will handle field goals and extra points. Sunderland, a former MLS player, could handle kickoffs.
14. LS Trent Middleton (UCLA)
Michigan lost long snapper William Wagner who hopes to chase the NFL, but the Wolverines have Greg Tarr back. Tarrr it the likely LS and Middleton will be in waiting.
