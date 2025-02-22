Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already
After going 8-5 in 2024, but with beating Ohio State, Alabama, and signing the No. 6 recruiting class, there is a ton of optimism surrounding Michigan football in 2025. The Wolverines struggled to score the ball and throw for yards. But with the hiring of Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator and bringing in five-star Bryce Underwood, along with veteran Mikey Keene, Michigan is looking to soar past the numbers it put up a year ago.
On3's Steve Wiltfong and Peke Nakos spoke with sources from several different teams and one of those teams was Michigan. Asking about some of the freshmen who are turning heads already, the source within the Wolverines' football program shared the names of these freshmen: QB Bryce Underwood, WR Andrew Marsh, OL Andrew Babalola and Avery Gach, CB Shamari Earls, and LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.
“Looking at the group we just brought in there’s not a lot we’re looking at and saying ‘Oh s***, I don’t know about that one.’ They’re all going to have a chance to go get in the mix in spring ball.”
On paper, the Wolverines have a favorable schedule. Roads games consist of Oklahoma, Nebraska, USC, Michigan State, Northwestern, and Maryland. The Sooners, Huskers, and Trojans were fringe bowl teams this past season. While expectations are going to be higher in 2025 at all of those schools, Michigan missed going on the road against some elite Big Ten schools. The maize and blue get Wisconsin and Ohio State at home in '25.
If Michigan can get some of these young stars in the making to gel right away and contribute then the Wolverines have a chance to get back into the College Football Playoff after missing in 2024.
