McDonald's All-American Trey McKenney among four Michigan Mr. Basketball finalists
McDonald's All-American, All-State, 5-star recruit, Michigan Wolverine signee, and now a finalist for the Michigan Mr. Basketball Award, Trey McKenney is a superstar waiting to bloom. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound combo guard is one of the most complete players in the country, with a diverse skill set that allows him to impact the game in multiple ways. McKenney is joined in the final four by U-D Jesuit's Leroy Blyden, Ann Arbor Huron's Macari Moore and Detroit Rennaissance's Lance Stone. The Michigan Mr. Basketball trophy will be awarded March 10th at the Free Press building in downtown Detroit, MI.
McKenney is a dynamic scorer, capable of slashing to the hoop and finishing through contact. His ability to get to the rim is complemented by a smooth mid-range game, allowing him to operate efficiently in a variety of offensive sets. He can also stretch the defense with his three-point shooting, keeping defenders on their toes no matter where he is on the floor.
What truly sets McKenney apart is his competitive drive. He has a fierce, relentless attitude that is reminiscent of some of the great guards to have ever played the game. His work ethic, combined with his above average basketball IQ, makes him a natural leader and an invaluable asset to his team.
Michigan's head coach Dusty May and his staff are thrilled to have landed such a generational talent in McKenney. They recognize that his skill set and mindset will bring a new level of intensity to the program. McKenney is expected to make an immediate impact when he steps onto the court at the Crisler Center, and fans are eager to watch him take his game to the next level. With a bright future ahead, McKenney is poised to become one of the premier players in college basketball and a key figure in Michigan’s pursuit of success.
