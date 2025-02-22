Social media explodes after Michigan basketball extended Dusty May's contract
Michigan men's basketball and head coach Dusty May agreed to a muti-year contract extension according to the University. The extension came hours before the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines host rival No. 14 Michigan State Spartans in a big clash.
May has the Wolverines cooking in his first year at Michigan. The maize and blue are sitting on top of the Big Ten standings and riding a six-game winning streak heading into the Michigan State game. Athletic Director Warde Manuel secured May for years to come despite rumors of May potentially leaving for Indiana.
"I am excited to announce that Dusty and I have agreed to a new multi-year contract," said Manuel. "His commitment to this University and the success of the men's basketball program has far exceeded our expectations and makes us all excited for what the future holds. I look forward to Dusty, Anna, and his family remaining a part of the fabric of this University and community for many years to come."
In his first season at the helm, May has guided the Wolverines to their first 20-win season in four years. With his current 12-2 Big Ten record, May's 12th-ranked Wolverines are in the race for the Big Ten regular-season championship, a potential double bye in the Big Ten Tournament, and a return to the NCAA Tournament.
With news of May getting the contract fans wanted, social media went into a frenzy. Here are some of the best reactions.
