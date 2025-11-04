Dusty May shares what it was like to see son score first college points
The 7th-ranked Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team opened its 2025-26 season on Monday night with a 121-78 victory over Oakland at the Crisler Center to move to 1-0 season.
To say everything went right for the Maize and Blue in their opener wouldn't be a far stretch, as the team was clicking on all cylinders on both sides of the ball for 40 minutes against the Grizzlies. In fact, Michigan's 69 first half points were the most scored by any Michigan team in program history.
One of the special moments of the night for head coach Dusty May's team was when his son, Charlie May, checked into the game and scored his first college points by draining a three-point shot from the left wing in the game's final minutes.
When asked about his team's offensive performance to open his press conference, the head coach had some fun with an opening comment about his son's performance.
"I thought Charlie May was dynamite," Dusty May said while cracking a smile. "I beat you guys to the punch."
At the end of the press conference, Dusty May was asked about what it meant to see Charlie score his first collegiate bucket and how his teammates celebrated him.
"I told Ed (Kengerski from MGoBlue TV) when we did the postgame that as a coach's son, these guys go through a lot," said Dusty May. "Good, bad—my boys have grown up, and my career has gone much better than it did earlier in my career. But you pull them out of school, you move towns, they have to find new friends, they have to find a new community everywhere. And our guys in our locker room have embraced him. I don't think they've ever felt like they're talking to the coach's son. I think they've always felt like they're talking to one of their teammates, and we keep that line where I want—especially during the season—I want him being that player on that team versus being my son. So, it's cool to see him have that much fun playing with his guys, because our managers are walk-ons. They show up every day in practice just to serve in any way possible. So just to be rewarded with the Division I bucket, it's pretty cool. Just happy for him, but more than anything else, just excited to see the family group chat tonight buzzing."
Charlie May started his college basketball career at Central Florida as a walk-on for the 2022-23 season while redshirting for the Knights. The following season, May appeared in six games off the bench and recorded three rebounds and a steal in those games.
When his father was hired at Michigan last season, Charlie May decided to come to Ann Arbor to finish out his college career playing for his dad. He played in five games off the bench last season and grabbed three more rebounds in those games before finally making his first basket on Monday.
The Michigan head coach and his wife Anna have three sons, including Charlie, Eli and Jack.
Eli is currently a team manager with Michigan's program, while Jack May previously played for the Florida Gators.