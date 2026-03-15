Michigan Wolverines March Madness Hub: Schedule, Seed, Opponent and Path to Final Four

After going 29-2 in the regular season and winning the Big Ten title outright, the Wolverines had mixed results in the Big Ten Tournament. The Maize and Blue defeated both Ohio State and Wisconsin in tight contests before falling to Purdue in the Big Ten finals.

The Wolverines had to stop Ohio State down the stretch, and Michigan needed Yaxel Lendeborg to hit a game-winning three to down the Badgers. But there weren't any heroics against Purdue. Morez Johnson had one of his worst games as a Wolverine and Lendeborg couldn't do it all on his own.

After Michigan suffered its third loss of the season, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show went underway. And the Maize and Blue drew the third No. 1 seed behind Duke and Arizona.

The Wolverines will play the winner of No. 16 UMBC vs. Howard, which will be played in Dayton. Michigan's first game will be played on Thursday in Buffalo.

Below, you can see all things Michigan basketball when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. This will continue to be updated when more information comes in, and games are played.

Full Midwest Region Bracket

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 UMBC/Howard

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis

No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Akron

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Hofstra

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 SMU/Miami OH

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Wright State

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Santa Clara

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Tennessee State

Bracket Thoughts

Michigan might have had the most friendly draw when it comes to the first four seeds. Iowa State is a very good team, but the Cyclones finished their Big 12 regular season playing poorly. ISU has a pair of big guys, and outside of this last Purdue game, Michigan has been able to wear down big men all season and win in the paint.

Both Virginia and Alabama are interesting. The Cavs have always played good defense, but Virginia has turned it on this season offensively. Virginia is no longer a slouch offensively, and Alabama definitely isn't a slouch offensively. The Crimson Tide are one of the best teams at scoring the ball.

Texas Tech will be without its star, JT Toppin, who suffered a season-ending injury. The Red Raiders would have been a scary team if Toppin were healthy.

Both Tennessee and Kentucky can get hot, the injuries have plagued the Wildcats.