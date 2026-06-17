Potential Rule Change Could Fuel Michigan Basketball's NCAA Tournament Run in 2026-27

A potential NCAA rule change — one that's likely going to pass — could change everything for Michigan for the 2026-27 basketball season and one that could make the Wolverines a real contender to win back-to-back NCAA titles.

The NCAA's Division 1 Cabinet could vote on the five-for-five rule change next week. Which means, each player would have five years of eligibility and traditional redshirts would no longer be in play. Each player's five-year eligibility clock would start upon full-time enrollment at their respective college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever would come first.

How this would change Michigan's trajectory

Michigan guard L.J. Cason was arguably the top sixth-man in the nation last season, until he suffered a torn ACL against Illinois. It not only ended Cason's 2025-26 season, but Cason also announced he was set to redshirt for the 2026-27 season.

However, this rule change could allow Cason to return to the court later in the season, assuming his recovery process goes as planned. Tearing his ACL and having surgery, Cason could return in February, ahead of both the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, giving Michigan extra ammunition.

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Talking to The Wolverine, Cason said that's something he has thought of, and his desire would be to play — assuming his body would allow him to.

“Yeah, we’ve definitely thought about that,” Cason told The Wolverine. “Since that has been [reported to be likely to pass], me and the staff have talked. I’m sure by the time February comes, we’ll have a plan.”

Would solve Michigan's potential backcourt problem

Michigan has compiled a roster that should be able to compete for another Big Ten title, along with making another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. But if there are any holes on the roster, it's who is going to play backup to Elliot Cadeau.

Before Cason emerged as a late possibility, we would assume that Trey McKenney could slide over and handle the duties, along with incoming five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. if needed. But if Cason could return, that would give Michigan the spark it would need when tasked to make a tournament run.

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The 6'2" rising junior averaged 8.4 points off the bench, giving the Wolverines 2.4 assists per game. Cason was a spark plug and someone who could make plays with or without the ball in his hands. When Cadeau needed a breather, Cason was ideal to come in and give Michigan solid minutes.

Michigan is going to have its rotation in place by February, but Dusty May would love to have the problem of figuring Cason back into the equation.